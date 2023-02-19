Amazon Shoppers Say Their Homes 'Felt Fresh' After Using This Air Purifier — and It Has Double Discounts Today

If you've noticed that you're coughing or sneezing a bit more than usual while you're indoors, you could benefit from an air purifier. After all, these handy devices are designed to capture allergens and make rooms feel fresher.

Right now, you can pick up the Vewior Air Purifier while it's on sale at Amazon. This air purifier is outfitted with a true HEPA filter that's able to trap everything from pollen and smoke to pet dander and other airborne pollutants. It's able to purify the air five times per hour in rooms as large as 600 square feet, and it comes with three fan speeds that are ultra quiet, so it won't disturb you as you're going about your day.

Select speeds directly from the LED touch panel, which displays a timer and other functions. Since it's so compact, the air purifier can easily fit on top of a bedside table or directly on the kitchen counter, and it's lightweight enough to move from room to room if necessary. Plus, the device can also function as an aromatherapy diffuser; just add a few drops of your favorite essential oils and let the air purifier diffuse the scent.

Buy It! Vewior Air Purifier, $39.97 with coupon (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have raved about this air purifier, with many noting that rooms "felt fresh" after using it and the device "clears smells" out of the house. One user wrote, "My son said that the air in the house is much better than before," while another put it simply: "This thing is amazing."

A third shopper revealed that "the air purifier is perfect for a bedroom." They explained: "We put it in my daughter's room and within a day it smelled so much better," adding that they have dogs so required a heavy-duty device to get rid of odors. They finished off by saying, "We'll purchase one for each bedroom."

Head to Amazon to get the Vewior Air Purifier while it's 53 percent off.

