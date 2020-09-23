This Air Purifier Keeps Selling Out Because It Works So Well — But It Just Got Restocked

“I wanted a Dyson HEPA air purifier but I didn't want to spend the money so I decided to purchase this one and I'm so glad I did,” one shopper said. “With all the fires going on in the northern part of the state and the southern part of the adjoining state, the ash has been severe. Even the family cat is coughing. This not only cured the problem of a smoky room, but it also has a fan which has actually cooled off the room. We have no air conditioning, and can't open a window right now because of the smoke, so this product changed things for the better.”