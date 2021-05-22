Shop

This Air Purifier Traps a ‘Shocking’ Amount of Dust and Dander — and It’s Only $75 with Our Secret Code

One shopper couldn’t believe how “disgusting” the filter looked after less than two months of use
By Christina Butan
May 21, 2021 08:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’ve ever shopped for an air purifier, you know that any high-quality air purifier which provides noticeable results can get pricey. Models from brands like Dyson, Rabbitair, and Molekule are considered some of the best, but if they’re not quite in your budget, Amazon shoppers have discovered a “workhorse” air purifier that’s both powerful and affordable.

The Veva 8000 Elite Pro Series air purifier employs two filters — a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter and an activated carbon filter — to capture pollen, mold, germs, and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns, and to remove odors from pets, smoking, cooking, and more. Recommended for spaces up to 325 square feet, it has a removable base (so it can be transformed from a tower air purifier to a tabletop one) and comes with four of the carbon filters, so you won’t have to worry about replacements for a while.

RELATED: We Scored a Secret Deal on This Ultra-Popular Steam Mop That Keeps Floors Fresh and Germ-Free

The Veva air purifier usually costs $100, but we’ve scored a special deal that gets readers 25 percent off during our PEOPLE shopping event. You can shop it for just $75 by entering our secret promo code 25PEOPLEVEVA at checkout.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Veva 8000 Elite Pro Series Air Purifier, $74.99 with code 25PEOPLEVEVA (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Shoppers consistently rave that the air purifier has made their homes “smell fresh and light” and say it traps a “shocking” amount of dust and dander. Many also note that it’s helped ease their allergy symptoms — sometimes in as little as a week.

“I haven’t even had this for two months yet, and let me tell you, it WORKS!” one person wrote. “I’m extremely allergic to my fiancé’s cat and have a bad dust/pollen allergy as well...Since I’ve gotten this I’ve slept soooo much better and can breathe again.” 

The same customer also wrote that they “literally almost threw up” when they saw how “absolutely disgusting the filter was after not even two months! I was in complete shock to see what I was breathing in before this.”

The Veva air purifier will only be on sale for a limited time with our hidden discount, so make sure to get yours for just $75 while you can.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com