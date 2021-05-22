The Veva 8000 Elite Pro Series air purifier employs two filters — a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter and an activated carbon filter — to capture pollen, mold, germs, and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns, and to remove odors from pets, smoking, cooking, and more. Recommended for spaces up to 325 square feet, it has a removable base (so it can be transformed from a tower air purifier to a tabletop one) and comes with four of the carbon filters, so you won’t have to worry about replacements for a while.