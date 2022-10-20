We've touted the benefits of air purifiers again and again — for good reason. These handy machines work quietly and quickly to clean the air in your space, and provide ample benefits along the way.

But if there's any drawback to air purifiers it can be that some come with high price tags. That's certainly not true of the Veva 8000 Air Purifier, which is currently massively marked down at 65 percent off. That makes the price just $35, so it's the perfect time to grab one, as this major discount is sure not to last forever.

The compact and lightweight device, weighing in under 7 pounds, is easy to tuck into a corner of your room, where it can sit quietly and get to work. It utilizes a HEPA filter to remove dust, debris, odors, and other particles from the air, leaving behind fresh, clean air. In fact, the brand boasts this machine can pull particles as small as 0.3 microns.

The device sits on a base that can be removed, so it can alternate between freestanding and tabletop setups. It has an automatic shut-off feature that is set off if the front panel is removed, so the internal mechanisms won't harm children or pets. Plus, it has a sleek and simple design, perfect to tuck into small spaces, living rooms, bedrooms, and offices — anywhere you want fresher air.

There is a limitless range of benefits to come from air purifiers. Those suffering from allergies and asthma tend to find great relief from being in a space with purified air. Plus, the devices can be hugely helpful during wildfire seasons, to remove bad odors from your space, or pull dander and pet hair from the air. And those who place them in their bedroom report sleeping better and struggling less with congestion or waking up often.

Shoppers are hopping on to share their glowing thoughts, with 4,400 leaving five-star ratings. One reviewer attested it's "so strong" and another joked, "can I give this six stars?"

A third shopper chimed in with a rave review, swearing it provided "near immediate relief," and noted, "I did a ton of research on air cleaning systems before buying this unit, and I was prepared to pay two to three times as much as this unit cost." They then remarked, "now I'm spoiled for clean air."

