These Magnetic Spice Racks Are a 'Great Space-Saving Solution,' According to Shoppers — and They're on Sale

From overflowing closets to cramped cupboards, there somehow never seems to be enough space in the kitchen. So when it starts to feel overcrowded, space-saving organizers are true game-changers, like these magnetic spice racks that are on sale at Amazon.

The Vetacsion 4-Pack Moveable Fridge Magnetic Spice Racks are designed to free up your counter and cabinet space, as they hold spice jars, seasonings, oils, and utensils out of the way. Some magnetic caddies slip and slide around, but these spice racks, which come in a set of four, let you secure up to 11 pounds worth of kitchen necessities securely, thanks to the super strong magnet on the back of the racks.

All you need to set these magnetic spice racks up is your own two hands, as there's zero drilling or other assembly required — just stick them where you want them to hang, and that's it. And you aren't restricted to keeping them just on the side of the fridge, as the spice racks can be placed on any magnetic surface, like filing cabinets, the washing machine, or a whiteboard. The matte black set is marked down and has an additional coupon, bringing its price to $36.

Amazon

Buy It! Vetacsion 4-Pack Moveable Fridge Magnetic Spice Racks, $36.09 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

So far, shoppers have nothing but praise for the magnetic spice racks' decluttering power. One reviewer noted that they initially had doubts about whether their Costco-sized spices would fit, but were thrilled to find that they not only fit in the racks, but they held up well. "The spices took up so much space in my small kitchen, [so] this was a great space-saving solution," they wrote.

Another impressed shopper said the racks "don't budge" when they're put up" and they even tested the magnetic strength with a five-pound container of rice, which they said "stayed without sliding," as "the magnet is so powerful." And a final five-star reviewer commented: "It is so sturdy, it sticks for dear life."

Whether you're a self-professed chef or prefer the convenience of a microwaveable meal, too much kitchen clutter makes for a colossal inconvenience. Keep your cooking area tidy and add the Vetacsion Four-Pack Moveable Fridge Magnetic Spice Racks to your cart while they're still on sale.

