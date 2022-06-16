Trading Spaces Alum Vern Yip's Dreamy Florida Beach House Listed for $5 Million — See Inside!
Vern Yip is saying goodbye to his Florida beach house.
The Trading Spaces alum, 53, meticulously redesigned and renovated his 2,180-square-foot, five-bedroom vacation home in Rosemary Beach. The property, which was originally designed by George Israel in 2003, is currently on the market for $4,900,000.
Just one house in from the white sand, the home is "an idea beach retreat with gulf views from several porticos throughout" according to the listing on Sotheby's.
In 2018, Yip and his husband, Craig Koch, who share children Gavin Joshua and Vera Lillian Beatrix, gave HGTV Magazine a tour of the beloved family retreat.
"I always have a soft spot for a house that needs love," Yip told the outlet. He and Koch originally bought the house with the intentions of tearing it down and building a mirror image of the house they previously built and sold — but the original house still stands, just with many adjustments.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The cottage-style home, which features multiple balconies on the outside and many different colorful patterns on the inside, has since been given a new look. In the kitchen, you'll find blue cabinets, a double fridge and a farmhouse sink. Patterns of blue, orange and green scattered with tiger print decorate the bedrooms and lounge areas.
The house sits right by the beach, which provides a serene view and an easily accessible location for family fun — although some sand might follow the whole family into the house. Yip admitted to HGTV that while his two dogs track in plenty, "my kids actually bring in more!"
Yip first appeared as a designer on TLC's beloved home makeover show Trading Spaces in 2001. He also returned for the show's much-hyped reboot in 2018. He also acted as a judge on several seasons of HGTV's reality competition series, Design Star, and appeared on other series including Deserving Design, Bang for Your Buck and First Time Design.
Yip and Koch have also owned a New York City one-bedroom apartment overlooking Central Park, which was featured in Domino magazine in 2015.