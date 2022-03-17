Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Perfect' Storage Bags, and Just They're $8 Apiece

Start with the Veno Heavy Duty Extra Large Storage Bags, which are just $8 apiece at Amazon. The bags also double as moving bags — so you don't have to toss everything you own into cardboard boxes and can reuse them over and over again. Woven from a coated polypropylene material, the water-resistant storage bags are heavy duty. They measure 29 by 13 by 14 inches and can hold up to 50 pounds of items at a time. Each bag is constructed with a zipper and a set of long carry handles, along with side straps that let you wear the bag like a backpack if you're on the go.