Shoppers Say It's 'Deceiving' How Much These Storage Bags Can Hold — and They're Just $6 Apiece

“Now my closet is organized”

By Amy Schulman
Published on February 13, 2023 05:00 AM

VENO 4 Pack Heavy Duty Extra Large Storage Bag
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Finding a place to store excess items is hardly an easy feat — especially if your closets are overflowing. Rather than pushing even more stuff into the corners of your drawers, why not simply invest in some storage bags, which are sure to help you stay organized?

Consider the Veno 4-Pack Heavy Duty Extra Large Storage Bags, which are currently 31 percent off at Amazon. The large capacity bags measure in at 29 inches wide, 12 inches high, and 15 inches deep, capable of holding up to 50 pounds of weight. Each bag is complete with a two-sided zipper that allows you to open them from either side, plus the reinforced handles are heavy-duty, so they won't break from excess weight.

You can use these bags for storage purposes or a moving box alternative since they're lightweight, sustainable, and don't take up much room once they've fully collapsed. Pack just about anything in here, from sheets and towels to holiday decorations and toys. Plus, if they get dirty, the bags are easy to clean: Just use a damp cloth to wipe away any markings.

VENO 4 Pack Heavy Duty Extra Large Storage Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Veno 4-Pack Heavy Duty Extra Large Storage Bags, $23.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Over 3,800 Amazon shoppers have given the storage bags a five-star rating, with users noting that the "genius" bags can "hold just about anything" and calling them a "much better alternative" to storage bins. One reviewer said, "They hold so much, it's deceiving," while another shared: "Now, my closet is organized."

A third shopper wrote, "I bought the bags to move our son into his dorm room. They were perfect." They added that they "traveled six states away, and they held up perfect[ly]." Plus, they appreciated that the "bags piled up great in the car and they were easy to carry."

Head to Amazon to get the Veno 4-Pack Heavy Duty Extra Large Storage Bags while they're just $6 apiece.

