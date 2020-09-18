Those Viral Velvet Pumpkins Are Back in Stock on Amazon — Including Leopard Print and Plaid Patterns

Amazon shoppers have discovered the secret to making your gourds look gorgeous all fall long.
Unlike fresh pumpkins, which may turn to mush before Halloween even arrives, these beauties from Amazon Handmade will look perfect all season — and for years to come. The velvet pumpkins, which were a huge hit with shoppers last year (even achieving best-seller status), are now back in stock, including the popular leopard print and buffalo plaid.
Buy It! Fabric Pumpkins Set of Four Includes Leopard, $31.99; amazon.com
Shoppers can get the handmade pumpkins, which are crafted in Wisconsin by maker Michelle Ruta of Your Heart’s Content, in sizes ranging from small to extra large. They’re sold in sets featuring various palettes (like warm autumnal shades and punchy pinks) as well as customizable three- and four-packs that allow you to mix and match your favorite colors.
The updated collection features over 30 hues, three patterns, and three fabrics. While most of the options feature elegant velvet, shoppers can opt for the leopard print pumpkins in a jersey knit or the buffalo plaid pattern in cozy flannel.
Buy It! Fabric Pumpkins Set of Four Includes Buffalo Plaid, $31.99; amazon.com
The $25 trio of gray, taupe, and ivory gourds, which beautifully complements an array of decor styles, is currently the artist’s best-selling set. And if you can’t make up your mind, the maker can send you a big batch of 24 pumpkins that features nearly every color in the collection.
Admirers can check out the full assortment through Your Heart’s Content Amazon Handmade store. Just be sure to place your order now to beat the rush and enjoy them all autumn.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.