These Anti-Slip Pads Are the Trick to Keeping Rugs from Sliding When Vacuuming

Using a robot vacuum is easily the most convenient way to clean your floors. After all, it requires no grunt work, no heavy-lifting, and no bending of the back to pick up all the grime, pet hair, and dust bunnies that sneakily hide in corners and between furniture. The only downside is that robot vacuums can run into trouble with floor coverings — which are notorious hair-trappers — especially with smaller area rugs that can be dragged around by a cleaner. That's why Amazon shoppers say it's so helpful to have a gripper pad, like Veken's Non-Slip Rug Pad Grippers, to hold them down.