These Anti-Slip Pads Are the Trick to Keeping Rugs from Sliding When Vacuuming
Using a robot vacuum is easily the most convenient way to clean your floors. After all, it requires no grunt work, no heavy-lifting, and no bending of the back to pick up all the grime, pet hair, and dust bunnies that sneakily hide in corners and between furniture. The only downside is that robot vacuums can run into trouble with floor coverings — which are notorious hair-trappers — especially with smaller area rugs that can be dragged around by a cleaner. That's why Amazon shoppers say it's so helpful to have a gripper pad, like Veken's Non-Slip Rug Pad Grippers, to hold them down.
With more than 15,000 five-star ratings, Veken's rug gripper has shoppers raving about how sturdy it is for keeping everything like hefty carpets and bath mats in place. "What I love is that you can move the rugs around easily if you want, and yet you can vacuum them in place without having them shift," said a shopper who called it a "really nice anti-slip rug pad." The gripper pad comes in multiple sizes, the smallest being 2 by 3 feet and the largest up to 9 by 12 feet, and prices start at just $8.
Buy It! Veken Non-Slip Rug Pad Grippers, $7.99–48.99; amazon.com
Even if the pads don't come in the exact same size as your rug or mat, shoppers say you can easily cut a larger piece down to fit. The brand recommends using it only on hard surfaces such as wood, tiles, and laminated floors, but it doesn't need any glue or additional adhesives — its non-slip surface simply grips onto the backs of rugs and carpets as well as to the floor.
Reviewers say Veken's grippers have been very durable, and it's so gripping that it's as if their rugs are "glued to the floor." "I cut it to fit since it was a little larger, which is great because I'm using the pieces on smaller rugs," said this shopper. "My dog lies down on this, gets up, and it doesn't move… Highly recommend especially if you're used to just living with rugs that slide. You don't have to do that anymore."
Even if you don't have issues with rugs sliding under vacuums, reviewers say it's a great addition to rugs and carpets if they don't have non-skid bottoms. "We ordered a living room area carpet and on our wood floors, it was a little slippery. Although a coffee table was sitting on it, some parts of the carpet slipped," wrote another shopper. "We ordered this rug pad and it instantly fixed our problem… it's thin enough where it gets the job done. No slips and keeps the carpet in place."
Robot vacuums are already some of the handiest devices for making your cleaning routine easier than ever, and Veken's rug gripper pads take things even further. Shop it here at Amazon now.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and mor
- These Anti-Slip Pads Are the Trick to Keeping Rugs from Sliding When Vacuuming
- This Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Is Having a Rare Sale — Including the Exfoliant Meghan Markle Once Raved About
- Pet Owners Say This Grooming Brush Is 'the Most Useful Tool They've Ever Purchased' — and It's on Sale
- Amazon Released a Special Coupon for This Air Purifier That's an 'Absolute Miracle' for Fall Allergies