This Top-Rated Non-Slip Rug Gripper That 'Sticks Like Glue' Is on Sale at Amazon

“We had guests over and two puppies rolling all over the rug and it didn’t budge an inch”

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 2, 2023 06:00 AM

Veken Non Slip Rug Pad Gripper Tout
Photo: Amazon

After you've bought a rug, everyone tackles that one annoying issue: The rug tends to move — whether you're simply passing a vacuum cleaner over it or walking across it into the next room.

Rather than constantly moving the rug back and forth every time it's slightly off its place, all you need to do is invest in one handy tool: the Veken Non-Slip Rug Pad Gripper, which is currently on sale at Amazon.

This clever rug gripper is designed to keep all your rugs in place, preventing them from bunching or sliding. The durable and tough material keeps your floors free of scratches and even provides extra cushion for your rugs. Its open-grid construction allows air to circulate and prevents dust from forming, keeping your floors clean. The brand recommends using this rug gripper on just about every surface, including tile, wood, and laminate.

Shoppers can choose from a wealth of shapes and sizes, with prices starting at as little as $8 for a 2 feet by 3 feet rug. Even with all the sizes, you customize the rug grippers to any space, since the pads can be trimmed with scissors.

Veken Non Slip Rug Pad Gripper
Amazon

Buy It! Veken Non-Slip Rug Pad Gripper, $27.99 (orig. $37.49); amazon.com

These rug grippers are incredibly popular at Amazon, having earned over 29,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who say they "keep rugs from sliding" and "stick like glue." One user said, "We had guests over and two puppies rolling all over the rug and it didn't budge an inch," while another wrote: "No reason to try anything else if you need your area rug to stay in place and not move around."

A third reviewer added that it's the "best rug pad I ever purchased," explaining that "this pad keeps the hall runners in place for the first time." They continued, saying, "I was always adjusting the rugs in the entry hallway as well as in the kitchen, and these pads have eliminated that annoying task."

Head to Amazon to get the Veken Non-Slip Rug Pad Gripper while it's on sale.

