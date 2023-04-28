Hot Sleepers Think This 'Cozy but Cooling' Memory Foam Pillow Is Better Than Tempur-Pedic — and It's 60% Off

While there are many things that can help you combat the blazing daytime hours of spring and summer, hot sleeping is a separate issue. Instead of settling for a night of pillow-flipping and blanket-removing, try a product that'll keep cool as you sleep, like the Vaverto Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow. Amazon shoppers rave about its multifunctional design and, if you act fast, you can snag the pillow on sale for up to 60 percent off.

The pillow is made from high-quality, gel-infused memory foam, which makes it both comfortable and cooling. The memory foam is firm yet soft, allowing it to mold to the shape of your head, neck, and shoulders as you sleep — providing tons of support in the process, no matter if you're a back, stomach, or side sleeper. Buh-bye, morning aches and pains!

Plus, according to the brand, the pillow will rebound in three to five seconds, so you can rest easy knowing it'll retain its shape for long-term use. Additionally, the pillow is entirely ventilated to facilitate airflow, which helps it to disperse heat for an even more powerful cooling effect. On top of all that, it comes with a breathable bamboo cover that's removable and machine-washable. Both the memory foam pillow and its bamboo cover are hypoallergenic.

Amazon

Buy It! Vaverto Cooling Gel Memory Foam Standard Pillow, $26.16 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

And while the standard size pillow boasts the highest discount at the moment, you can also score savings on the queen and king sized versions, too.

With the comforting and cooling capabilities that the Vaverto pillow has to offer, it's no wonder it's landed itself on Amazon's bestseller list for bed pillows and positioners. Hundreds of reviewers have given it a perfect rating. One shopper said they were "very impressed" by the coolness of the pillow, then called it a "must for anyone that gets hot while sleeping." Another user shared that it "stayed cool and firm all night long" in their review, and also noted how it felt comfortable on their neck and helped pain in their shoulder and collarbone.

A final reviewer raved: "I've had many memory foam pillows, including Tempur-Pedic, and this one is higher quality than many more expensive options. It's lightweight but substantive, cozy but cooling. Can't recommend enough."

Be prepared for the hot nights ahead and grab the Vaverto Cooling Gel Memory Foam Standard Pillow while it's on super sale for 60 percent off at Amazon.

