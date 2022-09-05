See 'Selling Sunset' Star Vanessa Villela's Surprise Bridal Shower: 'It Was Like a Fairytale'

Vanessa Villela celebrated her upcoming "I do's" surrounded by friends and family at a surprise bridal shower, orchestrated by her wedding planner.

"So my wedding planner, Jenan Dakroub, has become super close to me. She asked me to do a bridal shower and I said I don't have time. We're so close to the wedding, we have so much to finalize" explains the Selling Sunset star. "So she said, 'Well I need to do a photo shoot for you before the wedding' . . . and when I arrived at the restaurant [for the shoot], all of my bridesmaids and my closest friends were there. I honestly started crying."

The bridal shower, which took place last Monday at Lumiére Brasserie in the Fairmont Century Plaza, included an extravagant dinner, toasts made by both Villela and her fiancé, who surprised her at the event, and fun bride and groom games.

Take Two Photography

"It was one of the best days of my life. I mean, honestly, it was magical. It was like a fairytale," says Villela.

Villela, who got engaged this past January, is no stranger to surprises. The 44-year-old actress and reality TV star recently shocked her fiancé by proposing back to him, seven months after he got down on one knee.

Take Two Photography

"I wanted to give him something," she says. "It was like, why can't men have the same moment, the same magic and feel the same love? Why is it that only women receive a ring or only receive a special moment?"

"Our love is so magical and cosmic and special. And I want him to feel how much I love him and how he's my best friend," she adds.

She proposed with a custom ring in front of a backdrop that included a "forever yours" sign, flowers and balloons. That was followed by a romantic dinner and most importantly for Villela, a sunset: "The sunset is something very special for Nick and I. We always loved the sunset since we started [dating]," she says. "When he proposed to me, he did it at sunset as well. And when I said 'I love you' to him the first time, I did it at sunset. So I did this at sunset. He was blown away."

With her wedding right around the corner, Villela finds herself "overwhelmed" and "all over the place" but most importantly, excited.

Take Two Photography

"I can't wait," she says. "I mean, it's gonna be sensational. We have so many surprises for the guests as well, and it's just gonna be wow."

Reflecting on her surprise bridal shower and looking forward to her wedding, Villela feels extremely grateful. "I have a lot of beautiful people surrounding me at this moment in my life. Honestly, it's just one angel after the other."