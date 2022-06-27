Selling Sunset's Vanessa Villela Is 'Stressed' as Her Future on the Show Remains 'Up in the Air': Source
Season six of Netflix's Selling Sunset is already swirling with drama. This time it's not about workplace romance or friendship rifts, but rather, who will be on the show.
Vanessa Villela, 44, a season four addition, has not yet signed on with Netflix for the upcoming sixth and seventh, a source tells PEOPLE.
"Vanessa is stressed about coming back to the show. She'd like to come back and she'd love to showcase her wedding, but she's heard the same thing as everyone else, that new realtors are going to be coming in," the source said.
Villela attended Netflix's Open House event at her costar Davina Potratz's infamous $75 million listing, alongside other Selling Sunset stars last Thursday.
She instagrammed a cast photo and pictures of her and fiancé Tom Fraud posing against the Netflix backdrop at the event, and many of the cast members commented showing Villela love.
The source adds that Villela "loves being a part of the family, but everything is very up in the air right now."
A representative for Netflix had no comment.
The season five cast included Villela, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani.
The streaming service announced its hit real estate reality show would get two more seasons on June 23. Production is slated to begin this summer.
No casting has been announced, so the return of several of its stars remains uncertain.
Christine Quinn, often portrayed as the series villain, told PEOPLE exclusively in May that she left the Oppenheim Group amid the April launch of her and husband Christian Dumontet's new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen.
"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn said. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."
Maya Vander also confirmed she would not be returning after launching her own real estate group in Miami under rival agency Compass last week.
In addition to Selling Sunset's renewal, Netflix teased its slate of real estate and home renovation shows, including the previously announced Selling Sunset spinoff Selling The OC, which will premiere Aug. 24.