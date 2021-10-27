Vanessa Hudgens welcomed Architectural Digest into her old Hollywood home, nicknamed "The Little DeMille"

Vanessa Hudgens Gives a Tour of Her Historic L.A. Home: 'I Wanted It to Be Casual, Relaxed and Cozy'

Vanessa Hudgens is showing off her luxurious Los Feliz, Los Angeles, abode!

The Princess Switch star, 32, welcomed a video team for Architectural Digest into her Georgian colonial house for a tour, the result of which was published Tuesday on YouTube.

The home, called "The Little DeMille" as seen on a plaque by the entrance, was built by iconic Hollywood filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille for his mistress, according to Hudgens.

Inside, cameras took in the singer and actress's multiple Teen Choice Awards on the walls, along with many vintage books lining the shelves, including at least a few books on witches.

Referring to her home as "French" and "vibey," Hudgens noted that the surrounding land is covered in olive trees, which were visible through the copious windows and French doors throughout.

"I wanted it to be casual, relaxed and cozy," she noted of her well-lit living space, before mentioning that she's "a big fan of candlesticks, so you will notice them everywhere!"

Seen everywhere were big plants, bouquets and arrangements, as Hudgens noted the importance of having plants around "to love up on."

"Oh and the floors!" Hudgens exclaimed, indicating the herringbone wood parquets made from 18th-century French oak taken from an "old chapel in Europe."

"The floors were a big selling point for me when I saw this house," she added, noting that Gary Oldman had lived in the home before her and was responsible for putting them in.

Above the breakfast nook that the High School Musical actress mentioned she was very proud of, eccentric wallpaper from the House of Hackney was seen, featuring mushrooms and dragons.

Taking viewers to her kitchen, Hudgens mentioned it was "very different" when she moved in, and that she remodeled it during the pandemic.

"I took it upon myself to have a project, and put it all together," she said of the DIY project.

Hudgens also noted how she loves "quirky unique things from a home," showing off a porthole window in a swinging door off the kitchen.

As for her "romantic" dining room, Hudgens pointed out the luxe 1950s Italian chandelier over the table, as well as how the room opens onto an olive tree grove.

Upstairs, she showed off her bedroom. "For some reason I just really fell in love with the idea of orange for my bedroom," she said.

But the main draw was clearly her lavish and Gothic black bathroom, which Hudgens called "one of my favorite places in the house" as well as "sexy and cave-like".

Once outside, Hudgens gestured to the ivy growing over the house, noting that brick houses with ivy growing on them in Los Angeles are hard to come by.

"Maintenance of this house is a lot," she said, before moving on to her impressive pool and jacuzzi, as well as a giant seating area around a fire pit where she said she sits with her friends.