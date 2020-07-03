BFFs Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Are Renovating Their Houses Together: 'Adulthood!'

High School Musical alums Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are spending their time together doing home renovation

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale have been best friends through many of life's biggest moments — from tattoo appointments to wedding days. And now, Hudgens recently revealed, they're even helping each other renovate their houses!

The Bad Boys for Life star, 31, shared a series of sweet throwback photos of herself and Tisdale in honor of her pal's 35 birthday on Instagram on Thursday, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY OG BESTIE @ashleytisdale 🥳."

In the caption, she shared that the pair have been friends since before they starred in Disney Channel's High School Musical together in 2006. They actually met years prior during a commercial audition, "and our friendship took off," Hudgens wrote. “Ash and I started from the bottom now we here!!! Lol but for real tho.”

Through the years, Hudgens shared, they’ve spent time “touring the world,” “shopping A LOT,” sitting courtside at basketball games, and slurping up “a lot of rose.” The besties can be seen participating in each of these fun activities in the photos in Hudgens’ Instagram slideshow.

But now that both of them are growing up and no longer in their 20s, Hudgens and Tisdale have been spending their time together working on some more mature tasks, wrote the Spring Breakers actress.

“Now in our adulthood we busy helping each other decorate and renovate our houses,” wrote Hudgens, adding, “Lol so happy I have your fun loving spirit by my side in all walks of life. I love u ash. Always n forever ❤️❤️happy birthday bby. 😘”

Tisdale, who has been working on her music career and recently released “Lemons,” thanked Hudgens for the birthday wishes in the comments section of the post, writing, “love you best friend 💕💕💕💕.”

On Thursday, Tisdale shared her own birthday post on Instagram, writing “This is 35!!” and sharing three photos of herself in a mustard yellow and red maxi dress and urging her followers to “#wearamask” and “#savelives” amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Near the beginning of the pandemic, in March, Tisdale and Hudgens teamed up to put a smile on High School Musical fans’ faces while social distancing.

Tisdale posted a video to her Instagram and TikTok account doing a dance fans know well — the choreography from the High School Musical song “We’re All in This Together.” Tisdale played the fan-favorite popular girl Sharpay in the hit Disney Channel movie franchise.

“If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this 😂 hopefully this will brighten your day a little!” she wrote on Instagram.

Hudgens, who played the lead of Gabriella, then joined in with a twist, posting her own video. But instead of joining in on the dance, Hudgens sang along while opening a bottle of wine and pouring it into a waiting glass.

“Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok?” Hudgens wrote next to the compilation video.