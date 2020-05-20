The Real Reason Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Didn't Have Furniture on Vanderpump Rules

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Vanderpump Rules is known for high drama surrounding relationships, friendships and, of course, pasta. But as of this season, a new topic was added to the mix: home decor — or really, lack thereof.

After moving into a farmhouse-style home in Valley Village, California, that cost a reported $2 million, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix took heat from their castmates about their relatively furniture-free home. But now, Danny Pellegrino — who co-authored the couple's cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails — is offering some insight viewers didn't see onscreen.

"I get it's not as funny as them not having furniture, but one of the reasons Tom & Ariana waited to order their custom pieces was so that we could shoot over 80 photo setups for #FancyAFCocktails in their house," Pellegrino, who also hosts the podcast Everything Iconic, tweeted during the show's season finale, along with a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot.

He went on to explain that the blank space was necessary to bring the book's photos to life, and that it may not have been doable had furniture been in play as well.

"I know some people are saying 'just move it when you shoot,' but 80+ photo setups over a week is a LOT," Pellegrino tweeted. "It's not economical to bring equipment IN/OUT, and there isn't space to just move it to another room."

Madix and Sandoval were forced to defend their minimalist home all season long, with jabs from castmates including Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Lala Kent.

"I love what you haven't done with the place," Maloney-Schwartz sarcastically told Sandoval and Madix upon arriving for a dinner party, while Kent refused to attend the couple's pool party due to their lack of furniture.

On May 12, Madix and Sandoval appeared virtually on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen from their home — which is now furnished — and explained that they had been working with an interior designer on custom pieces.

"That takes like 12 weeks. I'm like, that's the entirety of filming!" Madix explained.