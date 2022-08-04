Valerie Bertinelli Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $2.5 Million After Divorce — See Inside!

Bertinelli’s designer kitchen often appeared in her Food Network show, Valerie’s Home Cooking

By
Published on August 4, 2022 02:25 PM
Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography
Photo: John Lamparski/Getty; Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography

Valerie Bertinelli is cooking up a real estate deal!

The Food Network host, 62, has listed her Hollywood Hills home for $2.5 million. Located on a famous mountaintop stretch, the ranch-style house contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Bertinelli originally bought the single-level home for $1.92 million, according to Dirt. The 2,500-square-foot property displays stunning views of the San Fernando Valley and is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.

The listing is currently held by Renee Ogiens and Emily Trebek of Compass.

"Valerie Bertinelli and her team designed a true cook's kitchen and stunning living spaces. As seen in her Food Network show, Valerie's Home Cooking, prepping and entertaining family and friends is her joy!" Ogiens says.

Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography
Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography

Upon entering the home, a spacious living area provides ample room for relaxing. A unique fireplace sits in the center of the space, featuring brick detailing and a plant display in the back.

On the opposite side of the fireplace is the dining table and kitchen area. A quartz island sits at the center, allowing plenty of room to prepare meals and dine.

Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography
Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography

The kitchen is also equipped with a butler's pantry and stainless-steel appliances, making it the perfect space for an avid cook.

Valerie Bertinelli’s home
Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography

Sliding glass doors in the primary suite separate it from the impressive bathroom, which has an open shower and direct access out to the outdoor pool. In the backyard, there's also fire pit area and an abundance of seating.

Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography
Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography

Bertinelli's decision to put her home on the market follows a lengthy divorce with her estranged ex Tom Vitale. Recently, the Hot in Cleveland actress requested a separate trial regarding her prenuptial agreement after Vitale challenged its validity.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bertinelli filed a 13-page request to bifurcate her marital status from financial issues when her ex-husband asked for $50,000 per month in spousal support.

Vitale, who was married to Bertinelli for more than ten years, tried to block Bertinelli from receiving spousal support along with challenging the validity of the prenup they both signed in 2010.

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," Bertinelli said in an interview on the Today show.

Before marrying Vitale, Bertinelli was married to the late rockstar Eddie Van Halen, who is the father of her son Wolfgang.

