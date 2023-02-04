There Is So Much Cute Valentine's Day Party Decor in This New Amazon Section — and Prices Start at $5

Shop heart-shaped balloons, festive string lights, sweet lollipops, and more

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Published on February 4, 2023 08:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Valentine's Day Decorations
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

February is already underway, and that means it's time to figure out your Valentine's Day plans. One great way to spend the holiday? By hosting a party to celebrate love in all its forms (while eating some yummy chocolates and candy, of course).

And if you need to load up on some festive decorations, you're in luck, because there's a new section on Amazon just for Valentine's Day decor, and it's filled with on-theme goodies.

Regardless of whether your V-Day party is intended for couples, friends, kids, or a mix of everyone you love, adding some festive decorations is an easy way to instantly add some fun color to your space, and get your guests in a love-filled mood. Plus, you don't have to spend a lot to do so — these Amazon finds include balloons, banners, and even champagne flutes, starting at just $5.

Valentine's Day Decor at Amazon

One easy way to add some instant Valentine's Day cheer to your gathering is by hanging up some festive garlands, such as this four-piece felt set that features banners that say "love" and "xoxo," along with plenty of hearts. The set comes with strings for quick assembly, so you can hang it up over your fireplace, across a window, or on a wall. "Loved this garland!" wrote one shopper, who added that it's "perfect for hanging as is right out of the box or cut to fit your space."

Amazon Valentine's Day Decorations
Amazon

Buy It! Labrostar Felt Valentine's Day Garland 4-Piece Set, $13.27 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Planning on enjoying some adult beverages during your festivities? Pick up this set of 30 glittery plastic champagne flutes, which come in three pretty colors, including rose gold. Whether you can use them just once during your party or reuse them for future gatherings, they'll be a worthwhile investment. One five-star reviewer who called them "perfect" and "great quality," wrote that "[they're] strong, durable, and adorable! Great color too!"

Amazon Valentine's Day Decorations
Amazon

Buy It! Homy Feel Rose Gold Glitter Plastic Champagne Flutes, $25.99; amazon.com

And of course, your party guests can always use a little sweet treat, so why not load up on some cute heart-shaped lollipops to hand out, display as decor, or give out as favors at the end of the night?

The cherry-flavored red lollipops come in a set of 12 for $10, and you can buy bigger sets if you need more, too. "These were perfect for our party," wrote one reviewer. "They have the perfect shape, and they taste great… people liked them so much!"

Amazon Valentine's Day Decorations
Amazon

Buy It! Dreidel Company Heart-Shaped Lollipops Set of 12, $9.99; amazon.com

Get into the Valentine's Day spirit and check out more festive decorations including tealight candles, pillow covers, and string lights below.

Amazon Valentine's Day Decorations
Amazon

Buy It! Deybby Romantic Rose Tealight Candles Set of 12, $8.29; amazon.com

Amazon Valentine's Day Decorations
Amazon

Buy It! Simhomsen Embroidered Heart Square Tablecloth, $19.99; amazon.com

Amazon Valentine's Day Decorations
Amazon

Buy It! Tifeson Valentine's Day Pillow Covers, $8.99 (org. $11.99); amazon.com

Amazon Valentine's Day Decorations
Amazon

Buy It! Akio Craft Hanging Red and White Hearts Set of 6, $9.59; amazon.com

Amazon Valentine's Day Decorations
Amazon

Buy It! Partyprops "Be Mine" Burlap Banner, $4.99 (orig. $7.99); amazon.com

Amazon Valentine's Day Decorations
Amazon

Buy It! Ornativity Red Wooden "Love" Blocks, $14.99; amazon.com

Amazon Valentine's Day Decorations
Amazon

Buy It! DmHirmg Valentine's Day Heart String Lights, $11.99; amazon.com

Amazon Valentine's Day Decorations
Amazon

Buy It! KatchOn "I Love You" and Heart Balloon Decorations, $11.97;amazon.com

