Dyson and iRobot Roomba Vacuums Are Majorly Discounted at Bed Bath & Beyond

If you haven’t gotten around to spring cleaning yet, shopping for a new vacuum might be the motivation you need to get started. And now is actually a great time to invest in one: Bed Bath & Beyond just seriously discounted some of its top-rated vacuums.

If you typically dread vacuuming, you’re in luck: Plenty of robot vacuums are marked down by up to 30 percent, so you can sit back and relax while they vacuum your entire house for you. You can save $300 on an iRobot Roomba i7+, one of the brand’s higher-end models that connects to Wi-Fi and automatically empties the vacuum bag on its own.

And then there’s the top-rated iRobot Roomba 960 for $100 off, which has over 1,800 five-star reviews from customers who rave about how much they love it — one shopper even called this model “life-changing.” If you want the perks of a robot vacuum for even less, you can get the more affordable iRobot Roomba e5 for $70 off, which brings its price down to $279.99.

Even two different cordless Dyson stick vacuums are included in the sale, knocking $100 off the price tag for each of the coveted models.

We don’t know how long this sale will last, but we suggest adding these to your cart ASAP before your preferred model goes out of stock (some vacuums have already sold out!). Bonus: Orders over $39 qualify for free shipping, so all of these vacuums can arrive at your doorstep for no additional cost. Keep scrolling to shop the best vacuum deals from Bed Bath & Beyond's sale.

Buy It! iRobot Roomba e5 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $279.99 (orig. $349.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuuming Robot, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Buy It! iRobot Braava Jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Buy It! iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Auto Dirt Disposal, $699.99 (orig. $999.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Buy It! Dyson V11 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum, $499.99 (orig. $599.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Buy It! Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Stick Vacuum, $599.99 (orig. $699.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Buy It! Bissell ProHeat 2x Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $259.99 (orig. $289.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Buy It! Neato Botvac D7 Connected Robot Vacuum, $599.99 (orig. $799.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

