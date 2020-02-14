Amazon Just Launched a Massive Vacuum Cleaner Sale, With Prices Starting at $60

Image zoom

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, you’re in luck. Amazon has slashed the prices on popular options from brands like Dyson, iRobot, and Shark, and even under-the-radar vacuums that have large followings on the site are marked down too. From Prime member-only deals to savings everyone can enjoy, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best vacuums you can grab at a discount right now.

Best Vacuum Deals on Amazon

The most affordable vacuums you can add to your cart include options from Eureka, Moosoo, and Shark. While Moosoo is beloved on Amazon for its cordless vacuums, hundreds of shoppers also love its corded stick vacuum, which is super lightweight, converts to handheld, and comes with a wall mount. But if you are looking for an affordable cordless option, the Shark Navigator Freestyle Stick Vacuum has over 3,200 five-star reviews from shoppers who think it’s the “best of the best when it comes to a cordless vac.”

Highly rated robot vacuums are also marked down, including Roombas and customer favorites like the Goovi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and the Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner. The Coredy vacuum is actually the cheapest top-selling robot vacuum you can buy right now, but if you want to snag the deal, there’s a catch: You have to be a Prime member. Only Prime users can save an extra $16.60 on top of the sale price and use an additional $20 coupon at checkout.

Whether you’re looking to replace an old vacuum, happen to be in the market for a housewarming gift, or just can’t resist a good deal — you can even save up to $200 on cult-favorite Dyson vacuums during this huge sale — make sure to add your favorites to cart before prices shoot back up.