Finally! All the Best Vacuum Deals Happening on Prime Day — Including a Cordless Vacuum for $660 Off

If you've been considering buying a vacuum during Prime Day, you'll be delighted to discover that there are plenty of good ones to choose from.
Amazon has marked down tons of vacuums — including robot vacuums, handheld devices, and stick vacuums — and prices are up to a whopping 82 percent off. Right now, you'll find options from popular brands like Bissell, Shark, Roomba, and more, along with customer-loved brands you may not be so familiar with yet.
You'll be able to grab everything from a robot vacuum cleaner that's been slashed to just $186 to a handheld vacuum for as little as $40. And keep in mind that Prime members are guaranteed fast and free shipping, so if you want to be sure that your new device will come in as little as two days at no extra cost, sign up before you place your order.
To make things incredibly easy, we've plucked out 20 can't-miss vacuum deals happening during Prime Day. Keep scrolling to check out all of our top picks.
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Vacuum Deals Under $150
- Shark Wandvac Handheld Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- PrettyCare W10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99)
- Black + Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $39.99 (orig. $47.99)
- Eureka Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $49.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $424.99)
- Whall 280W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.97 with coupon (orig. $585.97)
- Hoover WindTunnel Corded Vacuum Cleaner, $152.50 (orig. $169.99)
- Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $799.99)
Start with the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which currently is down to just $130. The device has a 280-watt motor that can hit suction power speeds up to 25,000 pascals, effectively erasing all dust, dirt, and pet dander on floors. Users can choose from three power modes and several accessories, like a mini brush to target upholstered items and a crevice tool for hard-to-reach places around the house.
One five-star reviewer shared that their floors were "always filthy," but thanks to the Whall vacuum, "it picks up all the pet hair, dust, and crumbs and takes a fraction of the time to do the whole house." They added, "All I need is my Whall… I am literally giddy when it is time to vacuum."
Thanks to all these Prime Day deals, you don't have to spend a lot of money to end up with a powerful device. Take the Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner for instance: The lightweight vacuum cleaner effortlessly cleans both carpets and hard floors and comes complete with an easy-to-empty dirt cup — and it's priced at just $50 right now! It's earned over 6,000 perfect ratings, and in reviews, shoppers call it "very good for small areas" and "amazingly powerful."
If you just want something to clean up small messes, opt for the Black + Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum while it's just $40. The handheld device is ideal for removing bits of hair, dirt, and debris from a number of surfaces, including carpets, upholstered items, and even car interiors. Plus, it comes with handy accessories, including a crevice tool and a brush, making it easy to target certain areas around the house.
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Vacuum Deals Under $500
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $274)
- Proscenic P11 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $179 with coupon (orig. $259)
- Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $199.99)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, $359.99 with coupon (orig. $599.99)
- iRobot Braava Jet M6 Mop and Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $299.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Neato D9 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $339.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99)
- Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, $185.99 with coupon (orig. $249.99)
If you want to splurge on a robot vacuum cleaner so that you no longer have to do the work yourself, there are so many to choose from. The ever-popular iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is back on sale; it has over 7,600 perfect ratings, and shoppers call it "beyond great" and their "favorite home appliance." The smart vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system and a full suite of sensors that prevents it from accidentally falling down a flight of stairs.
You can also pick up this robot vacuum from Eufy that's on sale for only $186. The device's suction can hit speeds up to 2,000 pascals, ensuring that all the debris scattered across the house is packed up. Thanks to its slim size, it can easily glide under big pieces of furniture, plus it can be controlled with a handy remote control. One reviewer couldn't stop raving about it, writing: "She found the master bedroom and gobbled up the dust bunnies under our bed."
Buy It iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $274); amazon.com
Buy It! Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $49.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Black + Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $39.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 (orig. $424.99); amazon.com
