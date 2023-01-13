This $330 Robot Vacuum That 'Works Like a Pro' Is on Sale for Just $130 at Amazon

If you've all but had it with having to vacuum the house yourself, you're probably long overdue to invest in a robot vacuum. After all, these handy devices do the work for you so you can get back to doing the things you love.

Consider snagging the Vactidy Nimble Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which currently has double discounts at Amazon. The robot vacuum can hit suction powers up to 2,000 pascals, effortlessly picking up dust, debris, and pet hair from both hard floors and low-pile carpets. Thanks to its slim body and short height (it measures under 3 inches tall) the robot vacuum can easily get into tight corners and glide under bulky pieces of furniture. Plus, it's super quiet, so it won't bother you while you're working or watching TV.

A fleet of anti-collision and drop-sensing sensors thwart the robot from bumping into obstacles or accidentally tumbling down a flight of stairs. Users can control the robot vacuum from the Vactidy app or through voice control with Google Assistant and Alexa. Once fully charged, the vacuum can run for up to 100 minutes at a time before automatically heading back to its charging dock.

A slew of Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with a few noting that it's an "amazing helper" and "works like a pro." One user said, "Now I can come home from work, kick off my shoes, and not feel like I need to vacuum first," while another wrote, "I can multitask while this little vacuum does the hard work for me."

A third five-star reviewer enthused, "This is my first vacuum, and I don't think I will have any other type of vacuum again. It is truly a time saver." They also said, "My home always looks clean." They finished off by saying, "This has made my life easier."

