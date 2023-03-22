This Cordless Vacuum 'Powerfully Sucks Up' Dust, Dirt, and Pet Hair — and It's on Sale for $89 at Amazon

Use it on hard floors, low-pile carpets, and upholstery

March 22, 2023

Vactidy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Spring is finally in full swing, which means it's time to clean out the dusty chill of winter from your home. Instead of tripping over wires and lugging heavy cleaning gadgets from room to room, opt for something sleeker, easier, and equally effective for your spring cleaning routine — a cordless vacuum.

The Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum promises powerful suction and wow-worthy results in a convenient package. And right now, you can snag it on sale for a full $50 off at Amazon.

The lightweight vacuum can be used on low-pile carpets, hard floors, and upholstery. The vacuum head features a motorized brush roll that helps collect dust and dirt off of hard floors without scratching the surface. Plus, it's easily convertible for handheld use and comes with a dust brush and crevice attachments, making it great for cleaning stairs, car interiors, and other hard-to-reach places. Its swiveling head easily moves under and around furniture, counters, and wall corners, and uses LED headlights to illuminate the debris that stands in your way.

The vacuum operates with two suction settings — low and high — with an impressive maximum speed of 20 kilopascals. It also utilizes a 1.2-liter dustbin and a washable, high-density HEPA filter to capture 99.99 percent of germs, according to the brand. For added convenience, its removable battery promises a 35-minute runtime and can be charged separately, so you won't have to drag the whole vacuum to an outlet.

Vactidy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $89 (orig. $139); amazon.com

The slim and detachable design of the Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum makes it easy to tuck away in a utility closet, or even under a sofa. And if you don't want to sacrifice floor space, the vacuum weighs 5.5 pounds and can easily be mounted to a wall.

Shoppers are impressed with the way the cordless vacuum whips their floors into shape. One five-star reviewer said that it "picked up a lot of hair and dust" with "minimal effort," while another user with two cats wrote that the vacuum "powerfully sucks up" pet fur, including cat hair on their cushions. And a third shopper called the device the "lightest, most easily movable" and "best" vacuum they have ever used.

Upgrade your spring cleaning routine with the help of the Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum while it's on sale for 36 percent off at Amazon.

