This $38 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Is Amazon’s Number One Latest Release for Pesky Pet Hair and Dirt

With so many vacuum cleaners available at your fingertips, selecting one for your household's needs can be difficult. If you lack the space for a larger vacuum, then a handheld option is likely the right choice. Amazon offers a vast selection of top-notch compact vacuums with the glowing reviews to prove it, and the latest at the forefront of the list is the VacPower Handheld Vacuum Cleaner.
The powerful handheld cleaner may be small in size, but its suction power is anything but little. It's a hero for quickly sucking up pet hair, cat litter, dust particles, and crumbs, and it can easily fit into tiny nooks and crannies. The lightweight, cordless design makes it a breeze to carry around with you — in fact, many reviewers love to use it to vacuum out their cars. The large capacity dust bin can hold enough dirt to clean through several rooms before needing to be emptied, too.
It comes equipped with three different cleaning attachments: a crevice nozzle for hard-to-reach areas, a brush tool for carpets and upholstery, and a rubber jar tool for animal hair. What's more, it features an LED light that allows you to easily clean dark spaces.
Buy It! VacPower Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $37.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
The positive reviews left by Amazon shoppers only continue to grow. Many praise the vacuum's easy-to-use design and suction power, while others have remarked on how long the battery life lasts.
"It comes with its own electric re-charger, so no batteries are needed," wrote one reviewer. "The main power unit is good for surface cleans, and the thinner extender attachment and its two useful brush tools get into nearly any hidden or hard-to-get dips and deposits. The power and suction are ample, the charge is more than sufficient, and it's sturdy."
"This has quickly become our 'go to' vacuum," said another shopper. "We have a Shark vacuum, which is easy to use, but the handheld one is just so convenient. We rarely even pull out the Shark unless we're cleaning the entire room. Lots of times we'll grab this handheld one, use it for 10 seconds, and put it back in its spot. Love that it's easy to empty too."
If this sounds like something your home needs, head over to Amazon to snag one of your own for just $38.