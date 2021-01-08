This $38 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Is Amazon’s Number One Latest Release for Pesky Pet Hair and Dirt

The powerful handheld cleaner may be small in size, but its suction power is anything but little. It's a hero for quickly sucking up pet hair, cat litter, dust particles, and crumbs, and it can easily fit into tiny nooks and crannies. The lightweight, cordless design makes it a breeze to carry around with you — in fact, many reviewers love to use it to vacuum out their cars. The large capacity dust bin can hold enough dirt to clean through several rooms before needing to be emptied, too.