Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Has 'Better Features' Than a Dyson, and It's Just $130
If your vacuum cleaner has been incapable of suctioning up big crumbs and pet hair, it's likely time to invest in a new device.
Start with the VacLife Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The stick vacuum is designed with a 180-watt motor that can effortlessly pick up debris, dust, crumbs, and hair. Thanks to the V-shaped roller brush, you won't have to constantly stop to pull out tangled pieces of hair; plus, the motor head is equipped with a set of LED lights that immediately illuminate all the dark corners of the house. Users can employ the vacuum on a host of surfaces, including wooden floors, marble, and carpets.
Once the vacuum is fully charged, it can run for up to 30 minutes at a time. Choose from two modes, standard and max, which can be controlled via the press of a button. The device can also be converted into a handheld vacuum, accompanied by several attachments like an extension wand, crevice nozzle, and dusting brush. This will allow you to target specific areas around the house, like in between couch cushions and over upholstered items. The vacuum is finished off with a HEPA filter that captures fine dust, too.
Buy It! VacLife Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the vacuum cleaner, with reviewers noting that it has "better features" than a Dyson and is "lightweight" and "powerful." One user put it simply: "This stick vacuum glides easily over my floors."
Another user shared: "This powerful little cordless vac arrived yesterday and I couldn't wait to try it out." They explained that their home is all hardwood floors, and it's a pain to bring out the big vacuum every time they want to clean. "This vacuum gives those other cordless vacuums a run for their money," they added.
Head to Amazon to get the VacLife Stick Vacuum Cleaner for just $130 while it's on sale.
