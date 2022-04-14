Amazon Shoppers Call This $34 Portable Vacuum a 'Must-Have for Every Household'
When you notice a mound of pet hair or some crumbs in the corner, it's a pain to lug out of the upright vacuum to clean up such a small mess. Rather, you should have a lightweight handheld vacuum to pull out at any notice, which makes it far easier to spot clean teeny messes.
If you're looking for a recommendation, consider the VacLife Handheld Vacuum, which is just $34 at Amazon. The cord-free vacuum that's complete with a HEPA filter is the perfect tool to clean stairs, the kitchen floor, car interiors, and hard-to-reach corners. Since it's so lightweight and portable, it's easy to carry around the house, giving you free rein. Plus, it's equipped with strong suction power that's able to pick up everything from dog hair to pieces of cereal.
Once fully charged, the portable vacuum has a run time of up to 20 minutes. It also comes with several accessories, including built-in LED lights (illuminating the dirt in dark corners), as well as a crevice tool and brush tool which can be used directly on upholstery.
Buy It! VacLife Handheld Vacuum, $33.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com
Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the portable vacuum a five-star rating, calling it "small but powerful" and a "must-have for every household." Another shopper wrote: "It's small and compact and very useful for small cleaning projects around the house."
One user shared that they were "so happy to have ordered this machine," explaining that "it has saved me time and labor from pulling out my heavier vacuum cleaner to do lighter jobs." They also wrote that they appreciated the power of the suction, how lightweight the device is, and how affordable it is. They concluded by sharing: "I don't know how I got along without it."
Head to Amazon to get the VacLife Handheld Vacuum while it's just $34.
