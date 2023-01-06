Right Now, You Can Save on This 'Powerful' Handheld Vacuum That Sucks Up Small Messes 'with Ease'

“Definitely recommend it for owners of pets who shed a lot!”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Published on January 6, 2023 05:00 AM

VacLife Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

It's no secret that vacuums are essential to maintaining a clean home. But if you've been hauling out an upright or even a stick for quick messes, now's a great time to snap up a handheld vacuum to clean everything from pet hair on couch cushions to crumbs in kitchen drawers.

Right now, you can score 20 percent off the VacLife Pet Handheld Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. With a strong motor and a motorized brush, the cordless vacuum is designed to easily remove pet (and human) hair from carpets, car upholstery, and furniture. And with a detachable roller that's also washable, it's easy to remove any hair wrapped around it.

VacLife Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! VacLife Pet Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $55.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Plus, it's equipped to suck up dirt, dust, and small debris from hard-to-reach areas throughout the home. It also comes with a crevice nozzle for tight corners and a dusting brush for curtains and upholstery.

In addition to its cordless design, the vacuum's other convenient features include a light body that makes it easy to carry, an LED light that illuminates poorly lit areas, and a battery indicator that shows when its charge is low. Even emptying it out is a breeze thanks to its one-click release dust cup.

Another feature worth calling out is the vacuum's dual filtration system: a pre filter and a washable HEPA filter. They work together to prevent dust and debris from getting into the motor, which helps the vacuum run smoothly for years to come.

Nearly 700 customers have given the "powerful" vacuum a five-star rating, raving that it "charges quickly" and "works great."

Pet owners have given the vacuum their seal of approval. "I have a dog and a cat and it seems like I'm always fighting a battle with pet hair," one noted. "This vacuum picked up everything off of my couches with ease." And another reviewer wrote that they'd "definitely recommend it for owners of pets who shed a lot!"

There's no end date listed for this deal, but it's not going to be around forever. So head to Amazon to pick up the VacLife Pet Handheld Vacuum Cleaner while it's still marked down!

