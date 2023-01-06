Lifestyle Home Right Now, You Can Save on This 'Powerful' Handheld Vacuum That Sucks Up Small Messes 'with Ease' “Definitely recommend it for owners of pets who shed a lot!” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. At Dotdash Meredith, she writes e-commerce stories with a focus on deals and sales across home, food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 6, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington It's no secret that vacuums are essential to maintaining a clean home. But if you've been hauling out an upright or even a stick for quick messes, now's a great time to snap up a handheld vacuum to clean everything from pet hair on couch cushions to crumbs in kitchen drawers. Right now, you can score 20 percent off the VacLife Pet Handheld Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. With a strong motor and a motorized brush, the cordless vacuum is designed to easily remove pet (and human) hair from carpets, car upholstery, and furniture. And with a detachable roller that's also washable, it's easy to remove any hair wrapped around it. Amazon Buy It! VacLife Pet Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $55.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Plus, it's equipped to suck up dirt, dust, and small debris from hard-to-reach areas throughout the home. It also comes with a crevice nozzle for tight corners and a dusting brush for curtains and upholstery. In addition to its cordless design, the vacuum's other convenient features include a light body that makes it easy to carry, an LED light that illuminates poorly lit areas, and a battery indicator that shows when its charge is low. Even emptying it out is a breeze thanks to its one-click release dust cup. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Another feature worth calling out is the vacuum's dual filtration system: a pre filter and a washable HEPA filter. They work together to prevent dust and debris from getting into the motor, which helps the vacuum run smoothly for years to come. Nearly 700 customers have given the "powerful" vacuum a five-star rating, raving that it "charges quickly" and "works great." Pet owners have given the vacuum their seal of approval. "I have a dog and a cat and it seems like I'm always fighting a battle with pet hair," one noted. "This vacuum picked up everything off of my couches with ease." And another reviewer wrote that they'd "definitely recommend it for owners of pets who shed a lot!" There's no end date listed for this deal, but it's not going to be around forever. So head to Amazon to pick up the VacLife Pet Handheld Vacuum Cleaner while it's still marked down! Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping PSA: A Comfy Shoe from the Sneaker Brand Jennifer Garner Often Wears Is at Its Lowest Price in Awhile Today Jennifer Garner Made Chili in the Cozy Winter Sweater You Can Never Have Too Many Of So Many Cozy Elevated Basics Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Starting at $13