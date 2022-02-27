Amazon Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by This 'Powerful' Handheld Vacuum, and It's 36% Off Right Now

One reviewer shared just how "impressed" they are by this vacuum's power, expressing that it's "much better than any other handheld" device they've owned. They appreciate the LED lights when they're vacuuming corners and along the stairs, making it so much easier to see what actually needs to be cleaned. They also find the added attachments "helpful." Plus, they said the device is "a better investment than continuing to buy $30 handheld vacs every year."