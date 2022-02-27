Amazon Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by This 'Powerful' Handheld Vacuum, and It's 36% Off Right Now
There are some messes that don't require lugging out the upright vacuum cleaner. Rather, a small, portable device is far more beneficial — and makes cleaning a much speedier task. So if you're in search of a lightweight vacuum with a powerful suction, consider the VacLife Cyclone Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, which has double discounts right now at Amazon.
The portable vacuum is designed with cyclone vacuum technology, capable of effortlessly picking up all the dirt, debris, and pet dander scattered around the house. It can be used on a range of surfaces, including carpet and hardwood floors, as well as on sofas, upholstery, and inside a car. Once the vacuum is fully charged, it can run for up to 20 minutes at a time before it needs to be plugged back in.
Thanks to a set of LED lights, the vacuum can illuminate all the dirt you may have otherwise missed. Along with the regular nozzle, the vacuum comes with a variety of attachments, including a crevice and brush tool, as well as a HEPA filter that's both washable and reusable. The crevice tool can be used to suck up all the crumbs hiding between sofa cushions, while the brush tool should be used on fabric-heavy surfaces.
Buy It! VacLife Cyclone Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $62.50); amazon.com
Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the portable vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, noting that it has "so much suction." Many say that they're "blown away" by the vacuum, while others call it a "powerful unit." Another said: "I became a cleaning machine and was pleasantly surprised at how well it worked."
One reviewer shared just how "impressed" they are by this vacuum's power, expressing that it's "much better than any other handheld" device they've owned. They appreciate the LED lights when they're vacuuming corners and along the stairs, making it so much easier to see what actually needs to be cleaned. They also find the added attachments "helpful." Plus, they said the device is "a better investment than continuing to buy $30 handheld vacs every year."
Head to Amazon and shop the VacLife Cyclone Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for under $40 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
- More Than 9,000 Items Are on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend
- Amazon Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by This 'Powerful' Handheld Vacuum, and It's 36% Off Right Now
- Yep, Tie-Dye Crocs Are Officially a Must-Have for Spring, According to Amazon Shoppers
- Women Are Loving This Cozy Sweatshirt from Amazon's Men's Section — and It's on Sale for $15