Amazon Shoppers Swear This Memory Foam Pillow 'Relieves Neck Pain in Days' — and It's on Sale

Unlike most pillows, this one can be adjusted to please a variety of sleepers. Simply unzip the cover to rearrange the foam layers inside — whether you want one side lower or higher, or for it to be flat all around. It can be raised as high as 4.7 inches and as low as 2.8 inches. Side sleepers will benefit from the highest option, which relieves shoulder pressure; back sleepers should opt for a height in the middle which helps keep your head and spine at the same level; and stomach sleepers are recommended to go for the lowest level to reduce neck strain.