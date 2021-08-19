Amazon Shoppers Swear This Memory Foam Pillow 'Relieves Neck Pain in Days' — and It's on Sale
If you've been suffering from neck pain, it may mean you're in need of a new set of pillows. Your pillow could be worn out or simply not made to provide the right kind of support for you overnight. Rather than continue to subject yourself to discomfort while sleeping, it's worth testing out the Uttu Sandwich Memory Foam Pillow that's designed to combat neck, back, and shoulder pain while it's on sale at Amazon.
Unlike most pillows, this one can be adjusted to please a variety of sleepers. Simply unzip the cover to rearrange the foam layers inside — whether you want one side lower or higher, or for it to be flat all around. It can be raised as high as 4.7 inches and as low as 2.8 inches. Side sleepers will benefit from the highest option, which relieves shoulder pressure; back sleepers should opt for a height in the middle which helps keep your head and spine at the same level; and stomach sleepers are recommended to go for the lowest level to reduce neck strain.
Once you've adjusted the pillow to your preferences, you'll instantly notice that it conforms to the shape of your body, promoting correct spine alignment and distributing pressure evenly. The ergonomic pillow will also remain firm and comfortable no matter the temperature, and comes complete with a cooling bamboo cover that's machine washable.
Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pillow a five-star rating, with one noting that they "cannot believe what a difference this pillow made." Several reviewers also swear that it relieved their neck and shoulder pain in just two days.
"I have been struggling with neck pain for a few weeks, and I got desperate enough to search online for pillows that might help. This one had great reviews, and despite being really skeptical that it would make a difference, I bought it," one shopper shares. "I've now slept on it for two nights and my neck pain is gone. I got it because it had good reviews for side sleepers, but it actually feels good when I sleep on my back too."
"When I first tried this pillow I almost welled up with tears... I couldn't even remember the last time I didn't have pain or stiffness when waking up," another five-star reviewer says. "This pillow is a miracle worker. I wake up with the most relaxed shoulder and neck muscles I've ever had. The lack of tension is astounding. My quality of sleep has increased so much and I'm so glad I finally decided to splurge a little; it's worth its weight in gold."
Whether you're trying to relieve neck pain overnight or just need a new memory foam pillow, shop the Uttu Sandwich Memory Foam Pillow for just $40 at Amazon.
