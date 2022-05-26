Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Perfect Beach Towels,' and a Set of 4 Is Just $35 Right Now
Beach season is nearly upon us, which means we're digging out sand-soaked beach chairs and rifling through last season's bathing suits. And if you've noticed that your beach towels are a bit, well, gross, it's time to invest in a new set for the summer.
Start with the Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towels, which are currently on sale at Amazon. The highly absorbent beach towels are woven from 100 percent ring-spun cotton, making them wonderfully soft and fluffy. Each set includes four large beach towels measuring 30 by 60 inches. This set comes with four different colors (blue, yellow, green, and orange), but you can also snag the towels in singular striped colors, including blue, plum, and yellow.
The lightweight towels are the perfect accompaniment to the beach or the pool since they dry so quickly. Each towel is finished off with hemmed edges, preventing them from fraying and pilling over time. Plus, when it's time to clean the towels, just toss them in the washing machine — without any bleach or fabric softeners.
Buy It! Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towels, $34.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com
Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given the beach towels a five-star rating, calling them "perfect vacation towels" and noting that they're "much softer" than comparable towels. One user said: "I see these towels as being perfect for anyone who manages a holiday house and provides towels for guests."
Another reviewer enthused that "these are really great towels." They explained: "I bought these so that we could easily distinguish which towels are ours when we are at the pool," adding, "They are big enough but not so big that they are burdensome."
Head to Amazon to grab the Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towels while they're on sale.
- Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Back with 30,000+ Deals — and Prices Start at $9
- The Amazon Furniture Outlet's Memorial Day Sale Has Discounts as High as 76% Off
- Pet Owners Say This Best-Selling Donut Dog Bed Is Their Pups' 'Go-To Place Day or Night,' and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Love How 'Stylish and Functional' This Convertible Backpack Purse Is, and It's on Sale