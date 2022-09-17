The 'Perfect Kitchen Towels' with 34,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for Just $2 Apiece

Maybe for some, doing the dishes is a way to unwind after a long day, however, for most, this task is a dreaded chore that's left until the last possible second.

If that sounds familiar, then you're probably looking for home essentials that'll make the job easier, and Amazon shoppers have found this "soft" and "absorbent" dish towel set that's on sale.

The Utopia Kitchen Towels Set includes six dish towels ideal for cleaning, washing, and drying. Made from 100 percent cotton, these dish towels are gentle too, making them easy to use when drying fragile dishes and even your hands after a quick hand wash. They also have "great absorbency" so you won't have to deal with repetitive motions and soggy towels during and after drying the dishes.

Depending on the color, some of the "perfect kitchen towels" are on sale and marked down to just $12 for a pack of six, so they're just $2 apiece. The towels are available in 10 colors, and currently, the orange, green, and blue sets are marked down.

Buy It! Utopia Kitchen Towels Set, $11.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Keeping the dish towels clean is a breeze too, as they're machine washable. To maintain the integrity of the dish towels, the brand suggests washing them on a very gentle cycle in cold water and then tumble dry on a very low setting.

And shoppers have nothing but praise for these dish towels that have garnered over 34,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. Many shared how they feel these dish towels are a "great value" for the price.

One shopper wrote, "[They] work so much better in the kitchen than the microfiber towels. Not too thick, so they dry faster once used." Another five-star reviewer explained they were looking for "durable" towels "to dry hands, dishes, and wipe down countertops." After owning a set for "several months," the customer added, "They have held up to everyday use very well, and the cost was better than I had seen elsewhere for the number of towels received!"

If you're looking for some dish towels to use or around the house, Amazon shoppers agree the Utopia Kitchen Towels Set is what you want to add to your cart right now while they're on sale.

