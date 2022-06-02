Amazon Shoppers Adore These 'Dreamy' Bed Sheets That 'Stay Cool' Overnight, and They're Under $20 Right Now
Sliding under the covers — only to be welcomed by a set of old, scratchy sheets — is hardly the way to guarantee a good night's sleep. Rather than toss and turn all night, consider investing in a new set of sheets, like the Utopia Bedding 4-Piece Sheet Set, which is currently on sale at Amazon.
These sheets are spun from a brushed microfiber material that makes them wonderfully soft and smooth, designed to keep you cool in the summer and warm during the winter. Thanks to the microfiber fabric, the sheets won't shrink or fade over time, so they're guaranteed to stay in great condition for years to come. Plus, when it's time to clean the sheets, just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry.
Each set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet is outfitted with a sturdy elastic band so that it won't move overnight. Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors, including beige, teal, and gray, all of which are available in sizes twin through California king.
Buy It! Utopia Bedding 4-Piece Sheet Set, $18.95 (orig. $25.95); amazon.com
Over 83,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sheet set a five-star rating, with many noting that they've "found the perfect sheets" and love that the "dreamy" sheets "stay cool." One reviewer shared, "They keep us cool without being too hot and they truly feel like butter," while another enthused: "I bought a set of these sheets a little over two years ago (early '20) and they've been used more nights than not since then."
A third reviewer who manages several rental properties explained that they replaced expensive high-thread-count sheets with the ones from Utopia Bedding. They wrote: "These sheets are very soft, dry quickly, and are relatively wrinkle-resistant."
