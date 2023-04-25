Beds Have 'Never Been So Comfortable' Until This Mattress Topper Came Along — and It's on Sale for Under $20

“The only problem with that is I don’t want to get up in the morning”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 25, 2023 10:00 PM

Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad Tout
Photo: Amazon

If you need to bring new life to an old mattress — but don't want to invest in a new one — all you've got to do is grab a handy mattress topper.

Right now, the Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Topper is on sale at Amazon — and you can score it for under $20. The topper is complete with an elastic band that can stretch to fit over mattresses as deep as 16 inches, plus it's tight-fitting, so it won't move if you toss and turn all night. The quilted design is durable, long-lasting, and provides a fluffy base to rest on thanks to the fiberfill material that adds extra loft to your mattress. And it's breathable, so it won't make you hot while sleeping.

Shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, including beige and burgundy, all of which are available in sizes twin through king. And when it's time to clean the mattress topper, just drop it in the washing machine and tumble dry on low.

Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad
Amazon

Buy It! Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Topper, $16.14 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Over 75,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating, and it's even the best-selling toppers in its category. Customers note that it's "fluffy" and "comfortable," with one adding, "We have an old king-sized mattress which we were planning to have to replace because of a huge bump along the middle we blamed on the difference in weight of husband versus myself. Upon replacing the mattress cover with this Utopia one, it is now amazingly level and super comfortable."

Another shopper wrote that this mattress topper has a "high loft," explaining, "It is so comfortable, I cannot believe I didn't know about it sooner." They continued, writing, "I will definitely be buying again when this one wears out. My bed has never been so comfortable!" They finished off by maintaining, "The only problem with that is I don't want to get up in the morning [be]cause I hate to leave it."

Head to Amazon to get the Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Topper while it's on sale.

