Lifestyle Home Beds Have 'Never Been So Comfortable' Until This Mattress Topper Came Along — and It's on Sale for Under $20 “The only problem with that is I don’t want to get up in the morning” By Amy Schulman Published on April 25, 2023 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon If you need to bring new life to an old mattress — but don't want to invest in a new one — all you've got to do is grab a handy mattress topper. Right now, the Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Topper is on sale at Amazon — and you can score it for under $20. The topper is complete with an elastic band that can stretch to fit over mattresses as deep as 16 inches, plus it's tight-fitting, so it won't move if you toss and turn all night. The quilted design is durable, long-lasting, and provides a fluffy base to rest on thanks to the fiberfill material that adds extra loft to your mattress. And it's breathable, so it won't make you hot while sleeping. Shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, including beige and burgundy, all of which are available in sizes twin through king. And when it's time to clean the mattress topper, just drop it in the washing machine and tumble dry on low. Amazon Buy It! Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Topper, $16.14 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com The 8 Best Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Over 75,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating, and it's even the best-selling toppers in its category. Customers note that it's "fluffy" and "comfortable," with one adding, "We have an old king-sized mattress which we were planning to have to replace because of a huge bump along the middle we blamed on the difference in weight of husband versus myself. Upon replacing the mattress cover with this Utopia one, it is now amazingly level and super comfortable." Another shopper wrote that this mattress topper has a "high loft," explaining, "It is so comfortable, I cannot believe I didn't know about it sooner." They continued, writing, "I will definitely be buying again when this one wears out. My bed has never been so comfortable!" They finished off by maintaining, "The only problem with that is I don't want to get up in the morning [be]cause I hate to leave it." Head to Amazon to get the Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Topper while it's on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Blake Lively's Bold Floral Midi Dress Is a Spring Wardrobe Standout — and Similar Styles Start at $26 Amazon's Best-Selling Household Fan Will Actually Keep You Cool On the Go — and It's on Sale for Just $18 Jennifer Garner's Crisp White Blazers Are a Summer Staple You Should Wear Right Now — Get the Look for $40