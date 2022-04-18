Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows Equal 'Instant Sleep,' and a Set of 2 Is Now Just $26
Falling asleep isn't always the easiest thing to do — but it can be slightly less difficult with the right stuff on your bed.
We're talking cooling bed sheets to prevent you from sweating all night, mattress toppers that give an old mattress some new life, and, of course, plump pillows. If you've noticed that your pillows are leaving you with an aching neck in the morning, you're definitely in need of some new ones.
Consider Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillows, which are currently on sale at Amazon. Each pillows stuffed with a poly fiber material that's plump and cozy to rest your head on; plus pillows include double stitching that prevent any of the filling from popping out. No matter how you sleep — whether it's on your stomach, back, or side — you'll be able to find comfort with these pillows.
Each set arrives with two pillows, which are available in two sizes, queen and king. Shoppers can also choose from several colors, including black, blue, and gray. Plus, they're easy to take care of: Just pop them in the washing machine and tumble dry on low. You can also spot clean the pillows and let them air dry.
Buy It! Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillows Set of 2, $25.49 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com
These pillows are among the most popular at Amazon, having earned over 31,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers call them "supportive" and "wicked comfy." One reviewer put it simply: "It's instant sleep."
Another user shared that they had been having headaches and neck issues for months, testing out tons of pillows before trying this set. "Within one week of using this my sleep had completely changed. No more tweaked neck or headaches at all," they explained, adding, "I sleep much better. Am still amazed after one month of how much it changed my sleep for the better."
Head to Amazon to get the Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillows while they're 31 percent off!
- Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows Equal 'Instant Sleep,' and a Set of 2 Is Now Just $26
- Jennifer Garner Constantly Wears These Booty-Lifting Spanx Leggings, and They Just Got a Pretty Makeover
- Shoppers Are 'Astonished' by What This Dryer Vent Cleaner Pulled Out of Their Machines, and It's Now Just $10
- All 11 Colors of These Amazon Best-Selling 'Cloud-Like' Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% Off Right Now