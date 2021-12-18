This Customer-Favorite Fleece Blanket Has More Than 22,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon
If you think that a cozy bed isn't complete without a plush blanket, you're not alone. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love wrapping up in this warm fleece blanket — and it's on sale right now.
Made of 100 percent microfiber polyester, the Utopia Bedding fleece throw blanket is super soft and smooth on both sides. With a weight of 300 GSM (grams per square meter), the brushed flannel fleece is also plush enough to keep you toasty without overheating you. Featuring a one-inch hem made with double needle stitching, it's designed to be durable, too.
It's a breeze to clean, as it's machine washable and dryer safe. The brand recommends washing it separately on a gentle cycle using cold water. It also suggests using a gentle cycle and low heat when drying it.
Buy It! Utopia Bedding Fleece Bed Blanket, $13.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
The blanket comes in four sizes: throw, twin, queen, and king. So you can add some extra warmth to an entire bed, or curl up in a smaller blanket on a couch or recliner. It's also available in nine colors, including blue, green, red, pink, black, and gray. While pricing varies by size and color, the white throw-size blanket, which measures 60 inches by 50 inches, is on sale for just $14. It's also 35 percent off in select colors.
More than 22,200 customers have given the blanket a five-star rating, citing its cozy feel and vibrant color as top features. "This soft, lightweight, luxurious blanket [has] the quality of a much more expensive product!" one reviewer wrote. "I bought it for my guest room and ended up putting it on my own bed because it was so soft!"
Others love it so much, they plan to give it to loved ones. "I am completely obsessed with this blanket: It's soft and warm yet lightweight enough to not cause me to wake up drenched in my own sweat," another customer wrote. "It's cozy, and when I say soft, I mean it. I have a form of fibromyalgia that causes my skin to hurt and burn with certain fabrics. But this quality is luxurious and calming. I am going to buy one for each of my adult kids, as well as my grandkids, and have them monogrammed."
Head to Amazon to pick up the Utopia Bedding Fleece Bed Blanket before the sale ends.
