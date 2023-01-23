Deal Alert! This Fleece Blanket That's as 'Soft as a Kitten' Is Up to 52% Off at Amazon

“This is a warm, snuggly, cuddly, and soft blanket”

By Amy Schulman
Published on January 23, 2023 11:00 PM

Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket Queen Size Turquoise
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

The weather is giving way too cold — which means we're all spending a decent amount of time inside, curled up with a mug of hot cocoa by the fireplace. And with so many snow days ahead of us before we reach spring, you're likely in need of a cozy blanket to keep you warm while we wait.

Right now, you can snag the Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket while it's up to a whopping 52 percent off at Amazon. The top-rated blanket is woven from high-quality fleece and plush microfiber, complete with a 1-inch, double-stitched hem. It's actually designed to be used year round; it's got enough weight on it to keep you warm in the winter and is light enough to keep you comfortable and cozy in the warmer months.

The fleece blanket is available in a slew of sizes ranging from a throw to California king, as well as several bright colors like burgundy and purple. It's super versatile, whether you want to toss it over the couch or keep it on as an extra layer on the bed. Plus, it's easy to take care of: Just throw it in the washing machine and tumble dry on low heat.

Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket Queen Size Turquoise
Amazon

Buy It! Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket, $17.59 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Over 40,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket a five-star rating, with users calling it as "soft as a kitten" and "complete coziness." One reviewer said, "This is a warm, snuggly, cuddly, and soft blanket," while another added, "We don't need another blanket most nights."

A third shopper put it simply: "I absolutely love blankets like this." They also added, "I sleep with mine every night, and it helps me sleep better. And if I get cold, I have one more to throw over me and boom, I'm completely comfy!"

Head to Amazon to get the Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket while it's up to 52 percent off.

