More Than 58,000 Shoppers Gave This 'Cloud-Like' Duvet Insert a Five-Star Rating — and It's Only $32
If you know where to look, shopping for a comfortable duvet insert doesn't have to leave a dent in your wallet. Fortunately, tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers have done some digital digging (so you don't have to) and found an ultra-cozy one they swear by. The best part? It's just $32.
Another hit from Utopia Bedding, the brand's popular quilted duvet insert is filled with fiberfill, a synthetic material that gives it its fluffy padding. To keep the fiberfill from shifting around, the comforter has a box pattern and piped seams that act as a barrier between layers.
Along with keeping you warm and cozy, the duvet has convenient features, including tabs on all four corners that help keep it fastened to a duvet cover. (While it can be used as an insert, some shoppers use it as a comforter) It's also machine washable, according to the brand, which says to use cold water and select a gentle cycle.
Buy It! Utopia Bedding Comforter and Duvet Insert, $31.99; amazon.com
The duvet insert comes in nine colors —from light neutrals to darker hues — and runs from size twin to California king. The price of the duvet depends on the color and size you go for, but one of the best deals is on the white queen-size option, which rings in at just $32.
One of the best-selling duvets on Amazon, it's earned more than 58,000 perfect ratings, with shoppers calling the "cloud-like" duvet "so comfortable and soft." One reviewer warned that it's so "ridiculously cozy" that "you might not be able to get out of bed"
Others call out that it's the ideal for year-round use. "I live in southwest Georgia and we have mild winters and hot, hot summers," another reviewer wrote. "So, I really wanted a duvet insert I could use all year and not just the winter months. I finally found it! Seriously, this duvet insert [is] fluffy enough to fill out my duvet cover, yet light enough that I don't overheat at night. Even though it's light and fluffy, I still stay warm on those cold nights."
If a top-rated duvet that won't break the bank sounds like a no-brainer, head to Amazon to shop the Utopia Bedding Comforter and Duvet Insert.
