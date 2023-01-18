This Best-Selling Comforter on Amazon That More Than 65,000 Shoppers Swear by Is Double Discounted Right Now

If you're looking for an easy way to make your bed extra comfortable, consider your search over. Amazon shoppers swear by this down alternative comforter — and it's on sale right now.

For a limited time, you can snag the Utopia Down Alternative Comforter for as little as $22 thanks to a deal as well as an on-site coupon. The mega-popular comforter has racked up more than 65,000 five-star ratings from customers who call it "fluffy" and "cloud-like." With so many perfect ratings and rave reviews, it comes as little surprise that it's currently a best-selling comforter on Amazon.

So why are shoppers raving about how cozy the comforter is? For starters, it's made of 100 percent microfiber that's super soft. And it's stuffed with plush siliconized fiberfill. Plus, it features a classic box stitching design that ensures the filling stays in place, so you don't have to worry about it clumping even if you toss and turn at night.

Amazon

Buy It! Utopia Queen Down Alternative Comforter, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Another big draw? The comforter is machine washable and dryer safe, making it a breeze to care for. The brand recommends washing it with cold water on a gentle cycle and tumble drying it on a low setting, as needed.

Available in sizes up to California King, the comforter comes in seven colors. Pricing depends on the size and color you opt for, but right now, the queen comforter in white is double discounted.

In reviews, shoppers who gave it a five-star rating say they're impressed by the "luxurious" comforter's "high quality," with one writing that it "feels like sleeping in a five-star hotel." Another reviewer shared, "It's so soft and cozy, like wrapping up in a hug."

Customers also called out that it's the "perfect weight," with one saying, "This is super lightweight but also very warm!"

Head to Amazon to pick up the Utopia Down Alternative Comforter and don't forget to clip the coupon in the product description for extra savings!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.