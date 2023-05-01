Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These 'Incredibly Soft' Sheets with 105,000+ Perfect Ratings for 43% Off

Prime members in the market for a comfortable bedding upgrade are in luck! Amazon just dropped an exclusive deal on a top-rated sheet set.

Right now, subscribers can save up to 43 percent on the Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set, currently one of the best-selling sheet sets at Amazon. Normally, the four-piece set costs $30, but with the member-only deal it's slashed to $17.

Made of brushed microfiber, the sheet set is soft and breathable. It comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases with envelope closures. Designed with convenience in mind, the fitted sheet has a deep pocket that fits a mattress up to 15 inches thick, meaning you won't have to wrestle it onto your bed. Plus, it has all-around elastic that keeps it in place even if you toss and turn when you sleep.

Caring for the sheet set is a breeze as it's machine washable. For the best results, the brand suggests washing it in cold water without fabric softener and air drying it. You can also throw it in the dryer, as long as you use a low heat setting. Even better, the sheet set's durable material won't fade or shrink, meaning it'll last you for years to come.

Available in 16 colors, the set comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king. Price varies by the color and size you opt for. The top Prime member-only deal is on the gray queen set that's on sale for a little over $4 apiece.

The extremely popular sheet set has racked up more than 105,000 five-star ratings. In reviews, customers call the sheets "incredibly soft" and "silky smooth," with one saying, "They feel luxurious to sleep on." Another reviewer summed it up simply, "These are the best, most comfortable sheets I've ever owned."

Head to Amazon to pick up the Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set while it's still on major sale. If you're not a member, you can still access the deal (plus more exclusive savings!) by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.

