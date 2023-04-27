These 'Extra Plush' Bed Pillows with 21,500+ Perfect Ratings Are Now Just $10 Apiece at Amazon

One of the easiest ways to upgrade your bed (and your sleep) is by investing in a set of plush pillows.

Start with these customer-favorite Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows while they're on sale at Amazon. They've racked up more than 21,500 five-star ratings and are a steady hit with shoppers, ranking on Amazon's best-selling bed pillows chart. And with a deal and a stackable coupon in the product description, the pillows, which come as a set of two, are 43 percent off.

The popular pillows are designed for all types of sleepers, whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach. They're encased in a smooth, breathable cotton blend cover and stuffed with plush fiber filling that provides comfortable support to your head. Even better, it won't lose its shape while the filling naturally molds to your body.

The pillows come in six sizes and are available in two colors (white and light gray). Pricing varies by color and size, but almost every selection is on sale right now. We're eyeing the queen set in white that's marked down from $35 to $20, which comes out to just $10 per pillow.

In the customer review section, shoppers have left tons of praise for the pillows. They call them "extra plush" and "very soft." One shopper shared, "I was going to use these in my guest room, but they are so luxuriously comfy, I'm afraid my guests would never leave."

Others call out that pillows are "so supportive," with one raving, "I have not had a single ache or pain in my neck since using this pillow!" And another shopper wrote, "These pillows are like giant fluffy clouds supporting your head at night; it's hard not to enjoy sleeping on them."

There's no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to snag the Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Pillows before the savings disappear. And don't forget to clip the coupon in the product description before heading to checkout.

