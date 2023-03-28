A Set of Bed Pillows That Feels Like a 'Heavenly Cloud' Is on Sale for $22 at Amazon

“It’s almost impossible for me to get out of bed now”

By Amy Schulman
Published on March 28, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size
Photo: Amazon

Getting ready for bed often requires a few necessities, whether you like to slip under your favorite blanket or nurse a mug of hot tea before fading into a restful sleep.

No matter how you sleep, there's one thing we can all agree we need: a set of comfy pillows. And right now, the ever-popular Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows are on sale at Amazon, with the price marked down to just $21 thanks to a discount and on-site coupon.

The striped pillows come in a set of two, each stuffed with a hollow fiber material that makes for an incredibly soft and fluffy place to lay your head. Thanks to this material the pillows automatically conform to the shape of your body, providing plenty of support to your head, neck, and shoulders. Each pillow is outfitted with a breathable cover spun from high-quality cotton, so you won't overheat throughout the night. Plus, the no-shift construction gives you a fluffy pillow all the time — no punching it back into shape required.

Shoppers can choose from two colors, white and gray, both of which are available in standard, queen, king, and European sizes. If the pillows get dirty, the brand recommends simply spot-cleaning stains or hand washing the fabric.

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size
Amazon

Buy It! Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, $20.65 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Over 21,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, with users noting that they sleep "all night" and comparing them to a "heavenly cloud." One user wrote, "This is by far the most comfortable pillow I've ever slept on. I've stayed in Waldorf Astorias and Relais Châteaus around the world [and] this pillow makes theirs feel cheap."

"I absolutely love these pillows," another shopper shared. "I sleep straight through the night without even moving." They also wrote, "The big downfall is that it's almost impossible for me to get out of bed now. I have reached the ultimate comfort level since purchasing these bad boys."

Head to Amazon to get the Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows while they have double discounts.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Kiehl's F&F Sale TOUT
Kiehl's Best-Selling Face Moisturizer Leaves Behind 'Baby Soft Skin,' and It's on Sale for 48 More Hours
Slevoo Air Purifier
An Air Purifier That 'Completely Eliminates' Odors Is 50% Off at Amazon
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Tout
Shoppers Are 'Disgusted' by How Much Pet Hair This Lint Roller Picks Up, and It's on Sale for $20 at Amazon
Related Articles
Slevoo Air Purifier
An Air Purifier That 'Completely Eliminates' Odors Is 50% Off at Amazon
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Tout
Shoppers Are 'Disgusted' by How Much Pet Hair This Lint Roller Picks Up, and It's on Sale for $20 at Amazon
Casper Sleep Original Pillow for Sleeping, Standard, White
This Casper Pillow Provides 'the Perfect Balance of Support and Softness,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Now
Mellanni Twin Sheet Set - Iconic Collection Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases
These Top-Rated Sheets 'Stay Cool All Night,' and They Have Double Discounts at Amazon
Bissell Steam Mop Tout
The Bissell Steam Mop That Pulls Dirt 'Out of Every Corner' Is on Sale at Amazon
amazon-furniture-deals-tout
The 10 Best Furniture Deals We Found at Amazon This Month — Up to 67% Off
Shark HZ2002 Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick Vacuum Tout
A Shark Stick Vacuum That Users Call a 'Beast' Is on Sale for Just $200 Today
Romantic Floral Decor Pieces roundup
13 Romantic Floral Decor Pieces to Welcome Spring, All Under $50
Miusco Non-Stick Silicone Kitchen Utensils Set
'Nothing Sticks' to These Top-Rated Silicone Cooking Utensils, and a 5-Piece Set Is Just $22 at Amazon
Tineco Pure ONE X Essentials Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Better Than Any Dyson,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale
BOSHENG Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Genuinely Impressed' by This Handy Mop and Bucket — and It's on Sale
spring cleaning deals TOUT
Amazon Has Spring Cleaning Deals on Vacuums, Steam Mops, and More — and Discounts Go Up to 75% Off
Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases
These 'Heavenly' Cooling Pillowcases Are on Sale for Just $5 Apiece
Easter Decor Roundup
Amazon's Hidden Easter Storefront Has So Many Spring Entertaining Essentials, and Prices Start at Just $10
Bedsure Pillows Standard Size Set of 2 Tout
These Popular Pillows Shoppers Call 'Soft Yet Supportive' Are on Sale for Just $15 Apiece at Amazon
spring wreaths roundup tout
Amazon Has Thousands of Spring Wreaths for a Front Door Refresh — Here Are the 10 Best