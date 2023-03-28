A Set of Bed Pillows That Feels Like a 'Heavenly Cloud' Is on Sale for $22 at Amazon

Getting ready for bed often requires a few necessities, whether you like to slip under your favorite blanket or nurse a mug of hot tea before fading into a restful sleep.

No matter how you sleep, there's one thing we can all agree we need: a set of comfy pillows. And right now, the ever-popular Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows are on sale at Amazon, with the price marked down to just $21 thanks to a discount and on-site coupon.

The striped pillows come in a set of two, each stuffed with a hollow fiber material that makes for an incredibly soft and fluffy place to lay your head. Thanks to this material the pillows automatically conform to the shape of your body, providing plenty of support to your head, neck, and shoulders. Each pillow is outfitted with a breathable cover spun from high-quality cotton, so you won't overheat throughout the night. Plus, the no-shift construction gives you a fluffy pillow all the time — no punching it back into shape required.

Shoppers can choose from two colors, white and gray, both of which are available in standard, queen, king, and European sizes. If the pillows get dirty, the brand recommends simply spot-cleaning stains or hand washing the fabric.

Amazon

Buy It! Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, $20.65 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Over 21,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, with users noting that they sleep "all night" and comparing them to a "heavenly cloud." One user wrote, "This is by far the most comfortable pillow I've ever slept on. I've stayed in Waldorf Astorias and Relais Châteaus around the world [and] this pillow makes theirs feel cheap."

"I absolutely love these pillows," another shopper shared. "I sleep straight through the night without even moving." They also wrote, "The big downfall is that it's almost impossible for me to get out of bed now. I have reached the ultimate comfort level since purchasing these bad boys."

Head to Amazon to get the Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows while they have double discounts.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.