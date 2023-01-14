These Pillows That 'Bounce Back' Have Over 35,000 Perfect Amazon Ratings — and They're on Sale

“I've had these pillows for four months now, and so far they are the best pillows I've ever purchased”

By Amy Schulman
Published on January 14, 2023 05:00 AM

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows
Photo: Amazon

Falling asleep often requires a routine — whether that means nursing a mug of hot tea before bed or slipping under your favorite set of sheets. Either way, you likely prefer a fleet of bed pillows, and if you've noticed that yours aren't as fluffy as they once were, you're certainly in need of a new set.

Consider the Utopia Bedding Set of 2 Bed Pillows, which are currently 30 percent off at Amazon. The gusseted pillows are designed with double stitching and stuffed with a poly-fiber material that makes the pillows wonderfully soft and plush. Just about anyone can find comfort with these pillows, whether you sleep on your side, stomach, or back. Plus, they're breathable, keeping you cool all night long.

Shoppers can choose from a handful of sizes, including, queen, king, and European, each set arriving with two pillows. You can select from several colors, too, such as blue, sage green, and burgundy. And if the pillows ever get dirty, the brand recommends spot-cleaning stains or simply hand washing the fabric.

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows
Amazon

Buy It! Utopia Bedding Set of 2 Bed Pillows, $22.40 with coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Over 35,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pillows a five-star rating, with many noting that they provide "perfect support" and even "bounce back." One user said, "I've had these pillows for four months now, and so far they are the best pillows I've ever purchased," while another enthused, "I'm totally hooked and will now only buy these."

A third five-star reviewer shared, "There is nothing to dislike about these pillows." They also added, "I have several forms of arthritis and degenerative disk disease, so I'm in constant pain. This is the first pillow in a long time that I didn't wake up with a head and backache." They finished off by writing, "It's truly wonderful."

Head to Amazon to get the Utopia Bedding Set of 2 Bed Pillows while they're 30 percent off.

