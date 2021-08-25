Shoppers Say These $33 Hotel-Quality Pillows Are So Comfy, They Have 'Trouble Waking Up'

The set of two standard pillows provide the right amount of fluff for just about any sleeper, according to reviews — back, side, or stomach. Their plush microfiber fill properly supports your head and neck, which can prevent the aches and pains your old pillow might be causing. Some say the pillows feel like sleeping on "a soft fluffy cloud," and one even says that the Utopia pillows make them "feel like [they're] in an expensive hotel."