These 'Plush' Pillows with More Than 20,600 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

"I have never slept better!" 

Published on February 18, 2023

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size
Photo: Amazon

It's no secret that comfortable bedding can make all the difference when it comes to getting a good night's sleep. If you're due for an upgrade but not sure where to start, we suggest heading to Amazon this holiday weekend for a deal on plush pillows backed by thousands of five-star ratings from customers.

As part of Amazon's major Presidents Day sale, the Utopia Bed Pillows are up to 29 percent off. They're stuffed with fluffy polyester fiber fill and ideal for stomach, side, and back sleepers alike. Encased in a cotton blend striped cover that's breathable and soft, the pillows are designed to keep their shape, so you stay supported through the night.

Because the pillows come in a compressed packaging, the brand recommends pressing down on them and shaking them until they fluff up. As for care, you can spot clean or hand wash the pillows as needed.

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size
Amazon

Buy It! Utopia Queen Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $24.71 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Available in five sizes and three colors, the pillows come as a set of two. Pricing varies by size and color, but the good news is that every option is on sale this Presidents Day weekend. Right now, we're eyeing the queen size set in white: Normally, it costs $35, but it's currently marked down to $25 — that comes out to just $12.50 per pillow.

A hit with Amazon shoppers, the "soft and plush" pillows have racked up more than 20,600 five-star ratings from customers, who say they're "super comfortable" and "so supportive" in their reviews.

Some even write that the pillows have improved their sleep quality, with one customer sharing, "This pillow allows me to sleep on my back, sides, and stomach without a sore neck in the morning." And at least one shopper wrote, "I have never slept better!"

Give your bed an ultra-comfy upgrade by snapping up the Utopia Bed Pillows while they're on sale this Presidents Day weekend!

