These ‘Super Fluffy’ Beach Towels Are a Shopper Favorite for Summer — and They’re on Sale
Summertime means the resurgence of many beloved warm-weather activities. Soaring temperatures, after all, are synonymous with dips in the pool and laying out on lounge chairs, slushy spiked drink in hand. As you begin to prepare for trips to the beach and lazy days spent sprawled out under the sun, you're likely going to need a brand new set of thick towels.
Look to the Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towels, which are currently 20 percent off on Amazon. The set includes four large beach towels in multiple colorways: Grab a set printed in blue, yellow, green, and orange stripes or a set with red, plum, navy, and gray stripes; or if you prefer one color in particular, you can buy each single hue in sets of four, too. Each plush, extra-large towel measures 60 inches long by 30 inches wide, providing you with plenty of space to lay out in the sun or dry off after a dip in the ocean or the pool.
Woven from 100 percent ring-spun cotton, the towels are extremely absorbent and lightweight. They'll dry quickly, making them a good companion for the pool or at the beach so you don't have to lug home sopping wet towels. Plus, they're soft to the touch right out the box — and will remain so, even after multiple washes.
Amazon shoppers adore these towels, which have picked up over 4,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers call them the "perfect vacation pool towels" and "super fluffy," with many noting that they were impressed with how soft they remained over time. One customer even shares that "these feel like nice hotel pool towels."
Buy It! Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towels, $35.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
"My kids are year-round swimmers," one five-star reviewer says. "To say we go through a lot of towels is an understatement. I tried finding pool towels at the store, but it's not an easy item to find outside of summer pool season. I'm not a fan of purchasing anything online made out of fabric, in case they aren't good quality. These towels are GREAT quality! They get washed two to three times a week, every week. They are very soft. I came to Amazon to purchase another four pack. Can't go wrong with these."
"I purchased two sets of these towels for our beach trip," another shares. "I was specifically looking for a thick, absorbent towel that would stand up to the sand, the pool, and the washing machine/dryer. Now that we are back from our 12-day trip, I can tell you that they were AWESOME! They were [dragged] around the beach multiple times by my nine year old, left damp in the car one or twice, and washed/dried multiple times in two different machines. I would highly recommend these towels. Great product for a great value!"
If you need a new set of towels for a beach day, shop the Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towels for $35.99 on Amazon.
