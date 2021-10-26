Airbnb Hosts Are Buying Duplicates of These 'Super Absorbent' Bath Towels — and Prices Are as Low as $26
After a hot shower, the best salve is wrapping yourself up in a wonderfully soft towel. And if you've noticed that your towels are feeling a little hard and rough lately , it's certainly time to snag a new set.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Utopia Towels Bath Towel Set — and right now, a pack of eight is on sale in multiple colors. Spun from 100 percent ring cotton, the towels are soft, durable, and absorbent, easily soaking up water and drying you off in no time. Each lightweight towel is finished off with a double stitched hem that prevents fraying, and when the towels need to be cleaned, you can simply toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on low.
Buy It! Utopia Towels Bath Towel Set, $27.95 (orig. $37.95); amazon.com
These bath towels are some of the most popular at Amazon, earning more than 26,000 five-star ratings. Owners say they're "beyond impressed" by the "super absorbent" towels, with one writing, "I have replaced my existing expensive towels with these because they are so soft and fluffy."
"Honestly, well done with these towels," a five-star reviewer shared. "This is a really great product. You can't tell it's cheap or inexpensive. It feels really, really nice on the skin, not rough or even scratchy like some other towels are." They added, "I'll definitely remember this brand when I need towels for the future."
Buy It! Utopia Towels Bath Towel Set, $28.95 (orig. $32.95); amazon.com
"I hate fluffy, slippery towels," another user wrote. "I like a medium-thickness towel with dense fibers and the right balance of softness and scratchiness — a thirsty, cottony towel that you can get completely dry with and easily get into ears and between toes. These towels in my estimation are absolutely perfect. I can't believe their low price for the quality. Color is rich and deep, and I just can't get over how great they feel. I bought these for our Airbnb, but might treat my family to a few sets because I love them so much."
Head to Amazon and shop the Utopia Towels Bath Towel Set starting at just $26 while this deal lasts.
