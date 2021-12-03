Maryland Homeowner Burns House to the Ground While Combating Snake Infestation with Smoke
The fire caused nearly $1 million in damages
A homeowner who thought snakes were his or her home's biggest problem soon found out things could get much worse.
One Poolesville, Maryland homeowner decided to use smoke to get rid of what was described as a snake infestation, and instead burned the home to the ground, causing nearly $1 million in damages, officials said.
Montgomery County fire officials confirmed the fire happened at around 10:00 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 21000 block of Big Woods Road.
It took a total of 75 firefighters to put the fire that started in the basement out, officials added.
In a Twitter post Friday Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire was accidental and the homeowner did in fact use smoke as a method to manage the snake infestation.
Piringer says the coals used by the homeowner to smoke out the snakes were too close to combustibles, leading to the fire.
"No human injures; snake status undetermined," he concluded.