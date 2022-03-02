Urban Outfitters Has Tons of Spring-Ready Home Decor Pieces, and Prices Start at $10
Now that the shortest (but longest-feeling) winter month is finally behind us, it's nearly impossible not to look forward to the first day of spring. In just a few weeks, the cold days will — hopefully — be a thing of the past with only bright, warm sun ahead. To prepare for this change of season, plenty of our favorite fashion brands have dropped their spring lines, but few have fully embraced the warm weather in front of us with a spring-inspired home decor collection quite like Urban Outfitters.
The iconic brand typically known for its clothes actually has a gorgeous home line that's currently stocked with airy, light fabrics, bright, pastel colors, and seasonally-appropriate prints. If refreshing your home is on your spring cleaning to-do list, or even if you're just in the mood to swap your bed's flannels for florals, Urban has it.
One super spring-y example is the Ciara Flower Vanity Stool. This velvet and brass stool has a seat in the shape of a flower for a literal welcome of spring into your bedroom and getting ready routine. Whether you decide to use it as a place to sit in front of a vanity mirror or as a stand-alone accent in your bedroom, this pretty and plush stool is a perfect new addition that comes in five warm colors.
Shoppers highlighted that the stool comes fully assembled so it's ready to use right out of the box, and praised how it "spruces up a room" instantly. One reviewer even called it the "cutest chair ever," too.
Urban's spring-ready home products reach into the thousands, but we scoured each page to bring you the 28 best products to shop right now. Take a look at each broken down by room, below.
Urban Outfitters' 28 Best Spring Home Decor Pieces
Living Room
- Ansel Table Lamp, $89
- Stargazer Knit Throw Blanket, $39 (orig. $49)
- Sanna Floor Lamp, $279
- Kennett Desk, $249
- Alana Bookshelf, $299
- Mood Vase Set, $59
- Remi Printed Rug, $29–$349
- Gillian Chair, $599
- Geo Sun Window Panel, $39
Bedroom
- Myla Floral Duvet Set, $79–$99
- Alula Jewelry Stand, $29
- Savannah Round Throw Pillow, $29 (orig. $39)
- Tufted Dot Duvet Cover, $64–$129 (orig. $89–$129)
- Washed Cotton Tassel Sham Set, $29 (orig. $39–$44)
- Selene Floor Mirror, $399
- Ciara Flower Vanity Stool, $149
- Cassius Side Table, $229
- Marlon Floral Window Panel, $39
Kitchen
- Frankie Snack Plate, $12
- Cora Refrigerator Storage Rack, $69 (orig. $89)
- Isadora Colander, $18 (orig. $26)
- Erin Metal Kitchen Rack, $229
- Bamboo Rolling Kitchen Cart, $179
- Frankie Pinch Bowl, $10
- Larson Stemless Wine Glass, $12 (orig. $14)
- Lila Planter, $59
- Tuva Checkerboard Cutting Board, $49
- Frankie Juice Glass, $12
Another standout piece from Urban's springtime collection is the Ansel Table Lamp. Bright by default (get it?), this lamp comes in eight hues so lovely and inviting that it's hard to choose just one to bring a delightful pop of color to your space. It's made entirely of glass so it's sure to emanate plenty of light.
The lamp has hundreds of positive reviews from shoppers who say it's "so cute" and call it their "favorite purchase" from Urban. Another added that the lamp is "so beautiful and cozy-feeling," and gives off the "best light."
Add a touch — or several touches — of spring to your home with these pieces and more from the decor collection at Urban Outfitters today.