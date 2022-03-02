Urban Outfitters Has Tons of Spring-Ready Home Decor Pieces, and Prices Start at $10

Now that the shortest (but longest-feeling) winter month is finally behind us, it's nearly impossible not to look forward to the first day of spring. In just a few weeks, the cold days will — hopefully — be a thing of the past with only bright, warm sun ahead. To prepare for this change of season, plenty of our favorite fashion brands have dropped their spring lines, but few have fully embraced the warm weather in front of us with a spring-inspired home decor collection quite like Urban Outfitters.