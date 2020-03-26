Urban Outfitters Just Launched a Two-Day Home Sale, and Top-Rated Decor Is Up to 50% Off

Image zoom

With many of us keeping to our homes for the foreseeable future, there’s no better time to begin those redecoration projects you’ve been putting off for ages. Whether it’s getting new bedding to spruce up your bedroom, finally picking up some planters so you can emulate those #plantlife posts you see on Instagram, or even just adding a few new throw pillows to your couch, there’s one place that can make the process a little easier on your wallet.

Urban Outfitters just launched a sale on home decor and furniture, and it includes deals on over 3,500 of the brand’s most popular items, like its top-rated vinyl storage shelf and a fleece throw blanket with over 500 five-star customer reviews. Since this is UO, after all, everything looks like it came straight out of an influencer’s trendy Brooklyn apartment — in other words, it’s all painfully cool and Instagrammable.

The sale only lasts for two days, so fill up your carts before then if you want to take advantage of the markdowns. To help save you some time sifting through everything included in the sale — again, there 3,500+ items — we took the liberty of picking out our favorites, which you can find below.

Since most of us are now staying indoors, it’s more important than ever to make our spaces somewhere we actually enjoy being all the time — and a throw pillow can really help with that. You can check out everything included in the sale over at Urban Outfitters.

Image zoom

Buy It! Rosa Velvet Dining Chair, $99 (orig. $129); urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Furry Llama Pillow, $29 (orig. $49); urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Cloud Jersey Quilt, from $89 (orig. from $139); urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Shelly Round Velvet Pillow, $29 (orig. $39); urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ema Low Credenza, $349 (orig. $399); urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Printed Glass Water Bottle, $10 (orig. $16); urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Sloth Snack Bowl, $9 (orig. $14); urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Distressed Check Duvet, from $49 (orig. from $59); urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Round Pintuck Pillow, $29 (orig. $39); urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Sloth 4.25” Hanging Planter, $15 (orig. $18); urbanoutfitters.com

